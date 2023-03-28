Suns’ Kevin Durant To Return On Wednesday Vs. Timberwolves

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to return from an ankle injury and make his home debut on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Durant has missed the previous three weeks with a left ankle sprain.

After missing 10 games with a sprained ankle, Phoenix Suns All-NBA star Kevin Durant will make his return Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves barring setback, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vePOrtWS7W — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2023

Kevin Durant Suffered Freak Ankle Injury In Early March

On March 8, Durant suffered a freak ankle injury after slipping during warmups before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant has missed the last 10 games, during which the Suns have gone 4-6.

Despite trading for the superstar forward on February 9, Durant has only played in three games with the Suns. However, Durant was highly-effective in those three games, averaging 26.7 points. The Suns went 3-0.

Kevin Durant is ruled out for tonight because of this layup line injury😅#NBA | #Wearethevalley

pic.twitter.com/GGayR5vkR1 — Better Than Vegas (@btvbets) March 9, 2023

Kevin Durant Returns To Phoenix Suns Before The Playoffs

Durant is returning to the Suns at a crucial point with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Currently, the Suns are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 40-35. If the season ended today, the Suns would face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

With Durant on the roster, the Suns have major title aspirations as they attempt to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

On BetOnline, the Suns have the third-best odds to win the NBA Championship at +650, behind the Milwaukee Bucks (+310) and Boston Celtics (+350).