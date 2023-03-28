NBA News and Rumors

Suns’ Kevin Durant To Return On Wednesday Vs. Timberwolves

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Kevin Durant stares.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to return from an ankle injury and make his home debut on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Durant has missed the previous three weeks with a left ankle sprain.

Kevin Durant Suffered Freak Ankle Injury In Early March

On March 8, Durant suffered a freak ankle injury after slipping during warmups before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant has missed the last 10 games, during which the Suns have gone 4-6.

Despite trading for the superstar forward on February 9, Durant has only played in three games with the Suns. However, Durant was highly-effective in those three games, averaging 26.7 points. The Suns went 3-0.

Kevin Durant Returns To Phoenix Suns Before The Playoffs

Durant is returning to the Suns at a crucial point with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Currently, the Suns are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 40-35. If the season ended today, the Suns would face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

With Durant on the roster, the Suns have major title aspirations as they attempt to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

On BetOnline, the Suns have the third-best odds to win the NBA Championship at +650, behind the Milwaukee Bucks (+310) and Boston Celtics (+350).

NBA Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Suns
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley flexes.

NBA Sixth Man Of The Year Odds: Immanuel Quickley, Malcom Brogdon Among Favorites

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  32s
NBA News and Rumors
Kevin Durant stares.
Suns’ Kevin Durant To Return On Wednesday Vs. Timberwolves
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  45min
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis goes up for a layup.
2023 NBA Playoff Picture: Which Teams Are In The Play-In Tournament?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 25 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles.
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Fined $35,000 For Gesture At Official
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 24 2023
NBA News and Rumors
LA Clippers forward Paul George dribbles a ball.
Clippers’ Paul George To Miss 2-3 Weeks With Knee Injury
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 22 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands and stares.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Could Return To Lineup On Wednesday Against Rockets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 20 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sits down.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball To Have Third Knee Surgery, Expected To Miss 2023-2024 Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top