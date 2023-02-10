Around this time every year, the NFL word waits in anticipation for the biggest game of the year. With that also comes many bets and predictions. One aspect that is heavily betted on is who will the Super Bowl MVP. Last season, we saw Cooper Kupp, arguably the league’s best wide receiver, secure the award as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. This year will be interesting as both teams feature premier young talent poised to run the league for many more years to come. Will it be one of the stars such as Hurts or Mahomes? Or will it be a surprise player who has the game of their lifetime? Without further adieu, let’s delve into the current Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl 2023: Current Super Bowl MVP Odds

Jalen Hurts

It should come as no surprise that a quarterback is favored to win the Super Bowl MVP. After all, it has been a quarterback who was won the award in five of the last eight seasons. Hurts was an MVP candidate this year and for good reason as he finished the regular season with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions. Per Oddsshark, he is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at +130 odds.

Patrick Mahomes

Once again, this should come as no surprise to anyone. Mahomes is already being projected to finish his career as the greatest of all time, especially with the trajectory his already impressive career is on at this point of his career. This year, he is the favorite to win league MVP as he finished with a league-best 41 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Patrick Mahomes currently possesses +135 odds to win the Super Bowl MVP.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce will go down as one, if not, the best tight end to ever play once his career his finished. He has a great chance to add to his already impressive NFL resume. He currently has +1,200 odds to win Super Bowl MVP. As a result, Kelce would be the first ever tight end in NFL history to win Super Bowl MVP if he were to accomplish this feat. If there is any tight end who could pull it off, it is none other than him. Especially with Patrick Mahomes throwing to him and head coach, Andy Reid, finding genius ways to scheme him open. This year, Kelce finished with 12 touchdowns and 1,338 receiving yards.

A.J. Brown

While the Kansas City Chiefs defense is not bad, it is not something to write home about either. With rookie defensive backs manning the secondary, Eagles wide receiver, A.J. Brown, has to be licking his chops. Do not be surprised if the Eagles make him a big part of the game plan. Brown possesses +1,800 odds to secure this year’s Super Bowl MVP.

Haason Reddick

The Eagles boast one of the best defenses this year. Their secondary is very impressive, but it is their pass-rush led by Haason Reddick which strikes fear into opponents. There is a good chance we could see the first defensive player since Von Miller to win the Super Bowl MVP. Especially when you consider Reddick has +2,500 odds to win the award and the Eagles will be bringing the pressure on Mahomes all game long. Remember, there is a chance that Mahomes will not be 100 percent healthy. As a result, the Eagles’ defense will smell blood in the water.