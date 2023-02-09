One of the most iconic moments of the Super Bowl is the halftime show. It’s one of the most noteworthy performances in all of television, and this year, the Super Bowl halftime show belongs to Rihanna.

Some of the most iconic acts in music history performed at halftime of the Super Bowl. Paul McCartney, Prince, U2, Madonna, Beyoncé, and Michael Jackson performed during the Super Bowl. Last year, it was a tribute to hip hop as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar took the stage in Los Angeles.

This year, the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer is Rihanna. The Barbadian singer has not performed live since the 2018 Grammys, so the anticipation for her return is at an all-time high.

Online sportsbooks like BetOnline have created prop bets for the halftime show. Let’s take a look at three prop bets.

Rihanna’s Clothing Color

Rihanna is a prominent figure in the fashion industry thanks to her ready-to-wear clothing brand, Fenty. Rihanna will most certainly be dressed to impress on Sunday.

What will be the color of her dress or shirt? BetOnline has black as the favorite at -200 odds. White (+450), Grey/silver (+500), and yellow/gold (+600) round out the top five.

Will Rihanna Wear Sunglasses During The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Will Rihanna wear sunglasses during her performance? Although the stadium is in a dome, Rihanna could still wear sunglasses inside, and her brand, Fenty, makes sunglasses. At the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Rihanna wore sunglasses while performing inside, so it would not be out of the ordinary for the singer to cover her eyes.

If you believe Rihanna won’t wear sunglasses, the odds are -160. If you think Rihanna will wear stylish eyewear, the odds are +120.

What Will Happen First Onstage?

The Super Bowl halftime show will be an action-packed performance full of dancers, lights, and fireworks. Expect a lot of choreographed dance routines, loud explosions, and jaw-dropping light displays. It’s a spectacle and a sight worth seeing.

What will happen first onstage? BetOnline has pyrotechnics (Ex. fireworks) as the favorite at +135 odds. Rihanna will most likely perform the song “Umbrella,” and if she uses an umbrella first, those odds are at +250. It is the Super Bowl, so if you think Rihanna will use a football as a prop to kick off the performance, the odds are set at +325.