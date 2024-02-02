NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl 2024 Coin Toss Odds, Results, Curse & Prediction

David Evans
Get ready for Super Bowl LVIII’s 2024 Coin Toss – it’s not just a flip of a coin! Here’s everything you need to know about the odds, results, the famous coin toss curse, and our top predictions. If you love the thrill of the game, this guide is packed with insights to enhance your Super Bowl experience. Let’s dive into the exciting world of Super Bowl coin toss betting!

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

  • 📅 Date: 2/11/24
  • 🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS/Nickelodeon
Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
KC Chiefs +106 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -105
SF 49ers -126 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -115

Super Bowl Coin Toss Prop Bet Odds

When the Super Bowl rolls around, sports fans love to gamble on whatever they can. One of the most popular prop bets every year is the coin toss. And it’s more than just will the coin land on heads or tails. There is a wide variety of coin toss prop bets available at top sportsbooks.

We have picked out a select few coin toss prop bets that are currently available at BetOnline. So let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss Outcome

Outcome Odds Sportsbook
Heads -101
Tails -101

What Will 49ers Elect if Win Coin Toss?

Election Odds Sportsbook
Defer -3000
Receive +900

What Will Chiefs Elect if Win Coin Toss?

Election Odds Sportsbook
Defer -3000
Receive +900

What Will the 49ers Call During Coin Toss?

Call Odds Sportsbook
Heads -120
Tails -120

Will Team Call Coin Toss Correctly?

Prediction Odds Sportsbook
No -105
Yes -105

Will Team that Wins Coin Toss Win Game?

Prediction Odds Sportsbook
No -105
Yes -105

Super Bowl Coin Toss Curse & History

There’s quite a range of markets there including anything from your regular heads or tails, will the team calling win the toss, to will the team that wins toss win the Super Bowl.

It’s that last part we would like to focus on here. The winners of the coin toss have not had much luck in recent years. The Kansas City Chiefs became the first team to win the toss and the Super Bowl since 2014 when they broke the curse last season.

Both teams will be hoping that they lose this coin toss or that the curse stays broken in Super Bowl 58.  But we are banking that last year’s Chiefs win was a fluke and that this curse will come back stronger than ever.

There have been 57 Super Bowl games, and in the coin toss standings, ‘Tails’ leads ‘Heads’ by 30 to 27. The saying “tails never fails” looks to be more right than wrong at present, but we are banking on ‘Heads’ getting closer to level in this one.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Props Predictions & Best Bets

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
