Get ready for Super Bowl LVIII’s 2024 Coin Toss – it’s not just a flip of a coin! Here’s everything you need to know about the odds, results, the famous coin toss curse, and our top predictions. If you love the thrill of the game, this guide is packed with insights to enhance your Super Bowl experience. Let’s dive into the exciting world of Super Bowl coin toss betting!

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

📅 Date : 2/11/24

: 2/11/24 🕔 Time : 6:30pm ET

: 6:30pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS/Nickelodeon

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook KC Chiefs +106 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -105 SF 49ers -126 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -115

Super Bowl Coin Toss Prop Bet Odds

When the Super Bowl rolls around, sports fans love to gamble on whatever they can. One of the most popular prop bets every year is the coin toss. And it’s more than just will the coin land on heads or tails. There is a wide variety of coin toss prop bets available at top sportsbooks.

We have picked out a select few coin toss prop bets that are currently available at BetOnline. So let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss Outcome

Outcome Odds Sportsbook Heads -101 Tails -101

What Will 49ers Elect if Win Coin Toss?

Election Odds Sportsbook Defer -3000 Receive +900

What Will Chiefs Elect if Win Coin Toss?

Election Odds Sportsbook Defer -3000 Receive +900

What Will the 49ers Call During Coin Toss?

Call Odds Sportsbook Heads -120 Tails -120

Will Team Call Coin Toss Correctly?

Prediction Odds Sportsbook No -105 Yes -105

Will Team that Wins Coin Toss Win Game?

Prediction Odds Sportsbook No -105 Yes -105

Super Bowl Coin Toss Curse & History

There’s quite a range of markets there including anything from your regular heads or tails, will the team calling win the toss, to will the team that wins toss win the Super Bowl.

It’s that last part we would like to focus on here. The winners of the coin toss have not had much luck in recent years. The Kansas City Chiefs became the first team to win the toss and the Super Bowl since 2014 when they broke the curse last season.

Both teams will be hoping that they lose this coin toss or that the curse stays broken in Super Bowl 58. But we are banking that last year’s Chiefs win was a fluke and that this curse will come back stronger than ever.

There have been 57 Super Bowl games, and in the coin toss standings, ‘Tails’ leads ‘Heads’ by 30 to 27. The saying “tails never fails” looks to be more right than wrong at present, but we are banking on ‘Heads’ getting closer to level in this one.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Props Predictions & Best Bets

Result of the Coin Toss to be Heads @ -101 with BetOnline

@ -101 with BetOnline Will Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? NO @ -105 with BetOnline