Super Bowl 2024 Injury Report: Who Is In & Out In Las Vegas?

NFL Super Bowl LVIII is upon us.
Both teams are stacked with good players.
Star QB Patrick Mahomes and star TE Travis Kelce lead Kansas City.
The 49ers have many talented players, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and many other talented players.
Unfortunately, both teams do not enter the game completely healthy.
Each team has some key players who are either banged up or not expected to suit up in the Super Bowl.
Below, we will take a look at the Chiefs and 49ers’ injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Super Bowl Injury Report
Each team has key players either expected to be out or are banged up and may not be 100% for the Super Bowl.
Below is each team’s injury report ahead of the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report
The Chiefs have a long list of players listed on the injury report.
- Joe Thuney (G) – Pectoral
- Jerick McKinnon (RB) – Groin
- Richie James (WR) – Foot
- Chris Jones (DE) – Quad
- Skyy Moore (WR) – Knee
- Isiah Pacheco (RB) – Toe/Ankle
- Rashee Rice (WR) – Ankle
- L’Jarius Snead (CB) – Calf
- Prince Tega Wanogho (OT) – Quad
That is a very long list of players banged up for the Chiefs.
One player in particular that is not expected to play is guard Joe Thuney.
This is a big loss for the Chiefs in a matchup where they will face Nick Bosa and Chase Young.
Thuney is one of the best guards in the NFL and he will be missed for this contest.
Another player not expected to suit up is running back Jerick McKinnon.
The chances for All-Pro LG Joe Thuney (pec) and RB Jet McKinnon (core) play in #sblviii … pretty slim. My report outside the #chiefs hotel on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/CPFZ5ZCS6J
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 6, 2024
Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, and L’Jarius Snead are all expected to suit up for the Super Bowl.
Keep an eye on Rice as he has looked banged up in the playoffs but he will play.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report
San Francisco’s list of injured players is not as long as Kansas City’s.
Still, the 49ers enter the week slightly banged up with key players listed on the injury report.
- Trent Williams (OT) – Rest
- Arik Armstead (DE) – Knee/Foot
- Oren Burks (LB) – Shoulder
- George Kittle (TE) – Toe
- Ambry Thomas (CB) – Ankle
- Kalia Davis (DT) – Ankle
The three players that stick out the most are Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, and George Kittle.
Williams did not practice on Wednesday but it was a rest day for him.
The star offensive tackle is fine and will suit up in the Super Bowl.
Arik Armstead is banged up with a knee and foot injury but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and will suit up in the Super Bowl,
George Kittle stated he is not concerned about the toe injury that forced him to be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
George Kittle said there's "no concern" regarding toe injury.
— Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) February 2, 2024
Williams, Artstead, and Kittle will all play in the Super Bowl.