News

Super Bowl 2024 Injury Report: Who Is In & Out In Las Vegas?

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

NFL Super Bowl LVIII is upon us.

Both teams are stacked with good players.

Star QB Patrick Mahomes and star TE Travis Kelce lead Kansas City.

The 49ers have many talented players, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and many other talented players.

Unfortunately, both teams do not enter the game completely healthy.

Each team has some key players who are either banged up or not expected to suit up in the Super Bowl.

Below, we will take a look at the Chiefs and 49ers’ injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl Injury Report

Each team has key players either expected to be out or are banged up and may not be 100% for the Super Bowl.

Below is each team’s injury report ahead of the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

The Chiefs have a long list of players listed on the injury report.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

  • Joe Thuney (G) – Pectoral
  • Jerick McKinnon (RB) – Groin
  • Richie James (WR) – Foot
  • Chris Jones (DE) – Quad
  • Skyy Moore (WR) – Knee
  • Isiah Pacheco (RB) – Toe/Ankle
  • Rashee Rice (WR) – Ankle
  • L’Jarius Snead (CB) – Calf
  • Prince Tega Wanogho (OT) – Quad

That is a very long list of players banged up for the Chiefs.

One player in particular that is not expected to play is guard Joe Thuney.

This is a big loss for the Chiefs in a matchup where they will face Nick Bosa and Chase Young.

Thuney is one of the best guards in the NFL and he will be missed for this contest.

Another player not expected to suit up is running back Jerick McKinnon.

Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, and L’Jarius Snead are all expected to suit up for the Super Bowl.

Keep an eye on Rice as he has looked banged up in the playoffs but he will play.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report

San Francisco’s list of injured players is not as long as Kansas City’s.

Still, the 49ers enter the week slightly banged up with key players listed on the injury report.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report

  • Trent Williams (OT) – Rest
  • Arik Armstead (DE) – Knee/Foot
  • Oren Burks (LB) – Shoulder
  • George Kittle (TE) – Toe
  • Ambry Thomas (CB) – Ankle
  • Kalia Davis (DT) – Ankle

The three players that stick out the most are Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, and George Kittle.

Williams did not practice on Wednesday but it was a rest day for him.

The star offensive tackle is fine and will suit up in the Super Bowl.

Arik Armstead is banged up with a knee and foot injury but he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and will suit up in the Super Bowl,

George Kittle stated he is not concerned about the toe injury that forced him to be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Williams, Artstead, and Kittle will all play in the Super Bowl.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)

NFL Divisional Round Upsets: Why The Houston Texans Can Beat the Baltimore Ravens as Big Underdogs

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 19 2024
News
Tom Brady Tell Shedeur Sanders To ‘Get His Ass’ In The Film Room’ After Buying Rolls Royce
49ers Pursued Tom Brady Last Offseason
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 18 2024
News
Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal arrives at the 95th Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton
Next James Bond Odds: Paul Mescal Enters Race to Play 007
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 21 2023
News
AP23318078081752
NFL: Searching For Value In AFC Champion Future Picks Going Into Week 15
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Dec 13 2023
News
USATSI_21655667 (1)
Phillies News: Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extension Through 2025
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 4 2023
News
Oscar Pistorius
South African Track Star Oscar Pistorius, Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, Granted Parole
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 24 2023
News
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
Rory McIlroy Steps Down From PGA Tour Policy Board
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top