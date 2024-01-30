Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11. With the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Brock Purdy taking to the field, there will be no shortage of MVP candidates for the 2024 Super Bowl. But here, we will take a look at a few longshots who could be in with a chance of taking home the 2024 Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Dark Horses

Deebo Samuel +2000

There is arguably not a bigger playmaker on the 49ers than Deebo Samuel. When the Niners needed something against the Lions, there was only one man on coach Kyle Shanahan’s mind. That man was Deebo.

Deebo came into the NFC Championship with a niggle, but will be close to 100 percent in two weeks when the Super Bowl rolls around. If the 49ers are to emerge victorious it could be because Samuel has been utilized in both run and pass games, and made a massive impact on the game.

The 20/1 on Deebo Samuel to be Super Bowl 2024 MVP seems a tad large to us, and he will be our first and best bet in this market.

George Kittle +6600

Another one of Brock Purdy’s favorite targets is tight end George Kittle. Kittle was largely irrelevant in the NFC Championship win against the Lions in a game where targeting the defensive backs was more of a priority for the 49ers offense.

This is not likely to be the case in the Super Bowl, where Kittle will be hopeful of plenty more involvement. Kittle has had three 100+ yard receiving games this year in addition to a game where he caught a hat-trick of touchdowns.

A repeat of any of those scenarios could make the +6600 on Kittle to be Super Bowl LVIII MVP a very nice price.

Marques Valdez-Scantling +20000

MVS sealed the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game win over the Baltimore Ravens when he broke free on the final meaningful play of the game. He’s never going to be first in line for targets with players like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice on offense, but he is the best deep threat the Chiefs have.

Although he’s had a rough season, when the game was on the line he came up big. It makes us wonder if he has earned himself a couple more targets in the Super Bowl.

If Valdez-Scantling is able to burn a 49ers secondary (that is there for the taking) for a couple of long balls, he could work himself into the MVP conversation. At 200/1, it’s worth a few shekels.

Jake Moody/Harrison Butker +30000

Super Bowl LVIII is a bit different to what we would typically expect. It is not the Chiefs offense and the 49ers defense that have got them here, but perhaps the complete opposite.

If this turns into a tight, nervy affair, it could come down to a kick at the end to seal the win. If we imagine a scenario where it’s 17-16 and the trailing team’s kicker has a chance to make a 54-yarder to win the game, they could well put themselves in line to win the MVP award.

In that scenario, the kicker would have already made an extra point and three field goals, so a fourth one to seal the win would make the 300/1 seem like a very good bet.

Super Bowl LVIII MVP Odds

Super Bowl MVP Odds Sportsbook Patrick Mahomes +120 Brock Purdy +245 Christian McCaffrey +450 Travis Kelce +1000 Field (Any Other Player) +1600 Deebo Samuel +2000 Isaiah Pacheco +2500 Brandon Aiyuk +5000 Rashee Rice +5000 George Kittle +6600 Nick Bosa +6600 Chris Jones +7500 George Karlaftis +10000 Fred Warner +15000 L’jarius Sneed +15000 Willie Gay +15000 Marques Valdez-Scantling +20000 Mike Edwards +20000 Chase Young +25000 Dre Greenlaw +25000 Harrison Butker +30000 Jake Moody +30000 Javon Hargrave +30000 Justin Watson +30000 Kadarius Toney +50000