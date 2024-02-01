NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl 2024 Passing Props Odds, Lines, Predictions, & Expert Picks

Author image
David Evans

Sports Editor
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins To Star In Netflix Docuseries 'Quarterback'

The greatest show on turf is nearly upon us and the most important players on the field in Super Bowl 58 will be the quarterbacks. We are, of course, talking about Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, the leaders of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers respectively. But how will these two fare in the biggest NFL game of the year? We take a look at the passing prop bets, their odds, and make our picks and predictions on their performance.

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

📅 Date: 2/11/24
🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
📺 TV: CBS/Nickelodeon

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
KC Chiefs +111 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -105
SF 49ers -131 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -115

2024 Super Bowl Passing Props, Lines & Odds

Player Passing Yards Passing Completions Passing TDs Sportsbook
Over Under Over Under Over Under
Patrick Mahomes 262.5121 262.5 -108 25.5 -107 25.5 -122 1.5 -150 1.5 +114
Brock Purdy 245.5 -118 245.5 -110 20.5 -127 20.5 -103 1.5 -126 1.5 -104

Patrick Mahomes Alt Passing Yards Lines

  • 303+ Yards: +184
  • 323+ Yards: +274
  • 353+ Yards: +508
  • 403+ Yards: +1598

Patrick Mahomes Alt Passing TDs Lines

  • 3+ TDs: +199
  • 4+ TDs: +551
  • 5+ TDs: +1562

Brock Purdy Alt Passing Yards Lines

  • 256+ Yards: +104
  • 276+ Yards: +154
  • 306+ Yards: +277
  • 346+ Yards: +635
  • 386+ Yards: +1598

Brock Purdy Alt Passing TDs Lines

  • 3+ TDs: +229
  • 4+ TDs: +642
  • 5+ TDs: +1841

*Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctation.

Super Bowl 58 Passing Props Predictions & Picks

When studying this Super Bowl, it seemed to us like it the 49ers defense is there for the taking. And Brock Purdy making it to the big game is not a fluke, he can sling it to keep up with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

If the 49ers do fall behind, then backing Brock Purdy over 245.5 passing yards could be the way to go. It’s a line he has covered in both playoff games so far. However, we can also look at some of his alternative lines.

He has thrown for 300+ yards five times this season, as well as well as throwing for 3+ TDs five times this year. Purdy is more than capable of covering some of the alternative passing yards lines and passing touchdowns lines. He will have Deebo Samuel back to full fitness and a slew of other weapons like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk to help.

Although Mahomes is among the greatest QBs of all-time, the Chiefs are running the ball and killing clock in their playoff games so far. Mahomes is yet to cover his 262.5 yards passing line in the playoffs so far. Even though the Chiefs will believe they can get at this Niners D, they may get an early lead and look to run clock.

This isn’t the Chiefs team of recent years. They will rely on their D to get it done, but can they hold off Brock Purdy and the 49ers?

Patrick Mahomes Passing Props Picks:

  • Under 262.5 Passing Yards @ -108

Brock Purdy Passing Props Picks:

  • Over 245.5 Passing Yards @ -118
  • 306+ Passing Yards @ +277
  • 346+ Passing Yards @ +635
  • Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ -126
  • 3+ Passing TDs @ +229

  
NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
