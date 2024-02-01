The greatest show on turf is nearly upon us and the most important players on the field in Super Bowl 58 will be the quarterbacks. We are, of course, talking about Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, the leaders of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers respectively. But how will these two fare in the biggest NFL game of the year? We take a look at the passing prop bets, their odds, and make our picks and predictions on their performance.
Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total
📅 Date: 2/11/24
🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
📺 TV: CBS/Nickelodeon
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|KC Chiefs
|+111
|+2
|-110
|Over 47.5
|-105
|SF 49ers
|-131
|-2
|-110
|Under 47.5
|-115
2024 Super Bowl Passing Props, Lines & Odds
|Player
|Passing Yards
|Passing Completions
|Passing TDs
|Sportsbook
|Over
|Under
|Over
|Under
|Over
|Under
|Patrick Mahomes
|262.5 –121
|262.5 -108
|25.5 -107
|25.5 -122
|1.5 -150
|1.5 +114
|Brock Purdy
|245.5 -118
|245.5 -110
|20.5 -127
|20.5 -103
|1.5 -126
|1.5 -104
Patrick Mahomes Alt Passing Yards Lines
- 303+ Yards: +184
- 323+ Yards: +274
- 353+ Yards: +508
- 403+ Yards: +1598
Patrick Mahomes Alt Passing TDs Lines
- 3+ TDs: +199
- 4+ TDs: +551
- 5+ TDs: +1562
Brock Purdy Alt Passing Yards Lines
- 256+ Yards: +104
- 276+ Yards: +154
- 306+ Yards: +277
- 346+ Yards: +635
- 386+ Yards: +1598
Brock Purdy Alt Passing TDs Lines
- 3+ TDs: +229
- 4+ TDs: +642
- 5+ TDs: +1841
*Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctation.
Super Bowl 58 Passing Props Predictions & Picks
When studying this Super Bowl, it seemed to us like it the 49ers defense is there for the taking. And Brock Purdy making it to the big game is not a fluke, he can sling it to keep up with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.
If the 49ers do fall behind, then backing Brock Purdy over 245.5 passing yards could be the way to go. It’s a line he has covered in both playoff games so far. However, we can also look at some of his alternative lines.
He has thrown for 300+ yards five times this season, as well as well as throwing for 3+ TDs five times this year. Purdy is more than capable of covering some of the alternative passing yards lines and passing touchdowns lines. He will have Deebo Samuel back to full fitness and a slew of other weapons like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk to help.
Although Mahomes is among the greatest QBs of all-time, the Chiefs are running the ball and killing clock in their playoff games so far. Mahomes is yet to cover his 262.5 yards passing line in the playoffs so far. Even though the Chiefs will believe they can get at this Niners D, they may get an early lead and look to run clock.
This isn’t the Chiefs team of recent years. They will rely on their D to get it done, but can they hold off Brock Purdy and the 49ers?
Patrick Mahomes Passing Props Picks:
- Under 262.5 Passing Yards @ -108
Brock Purdy Passing Props Picks:
- Over 245.5 Passing Yards @ -118
- 306+ Passing Yards @ +277
- 346+ Passing Yards @ +635
- Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ -126
- 3+ Passing TDs @ +229