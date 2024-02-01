The greatest show on turf is nearly upon us and the most important players on the field in Super Bowl 58 will be the quarterbacks. We are, of course, talking about Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, the leaders of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers respectively. But how will these two fare in the biggest NFL game of the year? We take a look at the passing prop bets, their odds, and make our picks and predictions on their performance.

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

📅 Date: 2/11/24

🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET

📺 TV: CBS/Nickelodeon

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook KC Chiefs +111 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -105 SF 49ers -131 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -115

2024 Super Bowl Passing Props, Lines & Odds

Player Passing Yards Passing Completions Passing TDs Sportsbook Over Under Over Under Over Under Patrick Mahomes 262.5 –121 262.5 -108 25.5 -107 25.5 -122 1.5 -150 1.5 +114 Brock Purdy 245.5 -118 245.5 -110 20.5 -127 20.5 -103 1.5 -126 1.5 -104

Patrick Mahomes Alt Passing Yards Lines

303+ Yards: +184

323+ Yards: +274

353+ Yards: +508

403+ Yards: +1598

Patrick Mahomes Alt Passing TDs Lines

3+ TDs: +199

4+ TDs: +551

5+ TDs: +1562

Brock Purdy Alt Passing Yards Lines

256+ Yards: +104

276+ Yards: +154

306+ Yards: +277

346+ Yards: +635

386+ Yards: +1598

Brock Purdy Alt Passing TDs Lines

3+ TDs: +229

4+ TDs: +642

5+ TDs: +1841

*Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctation.

Super Bowl 58 Passing Props Predictions & Picks

When studying this Super Bowl, it seemed to us like it the 49ers defense is there for the taking. And Brock Purdy making it to the big game is not a fluke, he can sling it to keep up with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

If the 49ers do fall behind, then backing Brock Purdy over 245.5 passing yards could be the way to go. It’s a line he has covered in both playoff games so far. However, we can also look at some of his alternative lines.

He has thrown for 300+ yards five times this season, as well as well as throwing for 3+ TDs five times this year. Purdy is more than capable of covering some of the alternative passing yards lines and passing touchdowns lines. He will have Deebo Samuel back to full fitness and a slew of other weapons like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Brandon Aiyuk to help.

Although Mahomes is among the greatest QBs of all-time, the Chiefs are running the ball and killing clock in their playoff games so far. Mahomes is yet to cover his 262.5 yards passing line in the playoffs so far. Even though the Chiefs will believe they can get at this Niners D, they may get an early lead and look to run clock.

This isn’t the Chiefs team of recent years. They will rely on their D to get it done, but can they hold off Brock Purdy and the 49ers?

Patrick Mahomes Passing Props Picks:

Under 262.5 Passing Yards @ -108

Brock Purdy Passing Props Picks:

Over 245.5 Passing Yards @ -118

306+ Passing Yards @ +277

346+ Passing Yards @ +635

Over 1.5 Passing TDs @ -126

3+ Passing TDs @ +229