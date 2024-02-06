News

Super Bowl 2024 Player Props: Mahomes, Kelce, McCaffrey Among Best Player Prop Bets

Patrick Mahomes rolls out for the Chiefs

The NFL Super Bowl is upon us and we have an excellent matchup.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco was the best team all season in the NFC while the Chiefs had ups and downs but turned it on in the playoffs.

A lot of big names will be playing in this matchup.

On the Kansas City side, Patrick Mahomes has entered the GOAT conversation already and Travis Kelce is one of the best Tight Ends ever.

San Francisco has a bunch of star power, led by running back Christian McCaffrey.

Mahomes, Kelce, and McCaffrey will be the three most bet-on players in the Super Bowl.

Below, we look at Mahomes, Kelce, and McCaffrey’s player props for the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets

Patrick Mahomes is once again in the Super Bowl.

He averaged 261.4 passing yards per game during the season.

Mahomes threw for two or more passing TDs in nine of 16 games started.

He was sixth in passing yards and seventh in passing TDs this season.

Below are Mahomes’ Super Bowl prop bets.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Prop Bets

  • Over 260.5 Passing Yards: -115
  • Over 1.5 Passing TDs: -135
  • Over 25.5 Passing Completions: -110
  • Over 36.5 Pass Attempts: -115
  • Over 0.5 Pass Interceptions: -130
  • Over 26.5 Rushing Yards: -110
  • Over 4.5 Rushing Attempts: -125

Mahomes went over 260.5 passing yards in eight out of 16 games this season.

He threw more than 1.5 passing TDs in nine of 16 games.

Went over 25.5 pass completions in seven of 16 games.

Mahomes threw more than 36.5 pass attempts in 10 games this season.

He threw an interception in 11 of 16 games this season.

The best player prop bets for Mahomes are over 1.5 passing TDs.

If the Chiefs are going to beat San Francisco, Mahomes is going to have to air it out and throw for two or more passing TDs.

Another interesting prop bet is over 4.5 rushing attempts.

Mahomes has exceeded 4.5 rushing attempts in the last two playoff games.

Taking a knee counts as a rushing attempt as well.

Mahomes over 1.5 passing TD is the best player prop bet for Mahomes, followed by Mahomes over 4.5 rushing attempts.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-135)

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets

Travis Kelce is also once again in the Super Bowl.

He averaged 65.6 receiving yards per game this season.

Kelce caught a TD pass in five of the 15 games started during the season.

He scored a TD in each of the last two playoff games.

Below are Kelce’s Super Bowl prop bets.

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Prop Bets

  • Over 69.5 Receiving Yards: -125
  • Over 6.5 Receptions: -165
  • Anytime TD scorer: -120

Kelce went over 69.5 receiving yards in each of the three playoff games this year.

He recorded over 6.5 receptions in two of the three playoff games.

Kelce scored one or more TDs in each of his last two playoff games.

The best player prop for Kelce is over 69.5 receiving yards.

He went over this mark in each playoff game and has been the clear focal point of the passing attack in the playoffs.

Kelce has garnered 10 or more targets in two of the three playoff games.

The Chiefs will need to score points and move the ball through the air, which means Kelce is going to see a ton of targets.

Kelce over 69.5 receiving yards is the best player prop for him.

The second-best player prop bet for Kelce is over 6.5 receptions.

Bet on Travis Kelce Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Prop Bets

Christian McCaffrey will play in his first-ever Super Bowl.

He averaged 91.2 rushing yards per game during the season.

McCaffrey scored a rushing or receiving TD in 13 of 16 games this season.

He led the league in rushing yards and was second among running backs in rushing TDs.

Below are McCaffrey’s Super Bowl prop bets.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Prop Bets

  • Over 90.5 Rushing Yards: -115
  • Anytime TD scorer: -210
  • Over 18.5 Rushing Attempts: -130
  • Over 34.5 Receiving Yards: -120
  • Over 4.5 Receptions: -145

McCaffrey had over 90.5 rushing yards in nine of 16 games this season.

He scored a TD in 13 of 16 games this season.

McCaffrey had over 18.5 rushing attempts in six of 16 games this season.

He had over 34.5 receiving yards in six of 16 games.

McCaffrey had over 4.5 receptions in eight of 16 games this season.

The best and most safe bet for McCaffrey is for him to score a TD anytime.

He has been a TD monster all season and the 49ers will need to score points to keep up with Patrick Mahomes.

Considering the 49ers will need to score multiple TDs in this contest, it is very likely McCaffrey will score at least once.

McCaffrey anytime TD scorer is the best player prop bet for him.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD scorer (-210)
News
jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
Arrow to top