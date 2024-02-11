Welcome to TheSportsDaily’s exclusive Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bet Sheet! As one of the most anticipated events of the year, Super Bowl 2024 promises not just an epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but also a spectacular array of entertainment. To add to the excitement, our prop bet sheet features 25 intriguing Yes/No questions that encompass everything from the dynamic performances to the game’s finer details.

This year, our prop sheet is especially thrilling, as it includes props about global superstar Taylor Swift, the legendary Reba McEntire’s performance of the national anthem, and the much-awaited Usher halftime show. Whether you’re a football aficionado, a music enthusiast, or simply love the electric atmosphere of the Super Bowl, our prop bet sheet is designed to enhance your experience of this grand event.

Best Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. This year’s championship features a first-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and last-round NFL draft pick Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

TheSportsDaily Prop Bet Sheet Questions

Our prop bet sheet asks most of the questions from the most popular props on the Super Bowl 2024. Let’s take a look at the questions and the downloadable prop bet sheet.

1. Will San Francicsco 49ers win the Super Bowl?

2. Will the coin toss land on heads?

3. Will the Chiefs win the coin toss?

4. Will Reba McEntire take over 90.5 seconds to sing the anthem?

5. Will Patrick Mahomes be shown before Brock Purdy?

6. Will the opening kickoff be a touchback?

7. Will the first play of the game be a pass play?

8. Will the first pass of the game be completed?

9. Will Taylor Swift be shown before 7 minutes of the game clock elapses?

10. Will there be more points in the first half than the second half?

11. Will the 49ers score the first touchdown?

12. Will we see Swift and Kelce kissing during the broadcast?

13. Will a quarterback win MVP?

14. Will Patrick Mahomes throw for more passing yards than Brock Purdy?

15. Will Patrick Mahomes throw more touchdown passes than Brock Purdy?

16. Will Taylor Swift be shown more than 6 times during the game?

17. Will Taylor Swift be shown during the half-time show?

18. Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown?

19. Will Alicia Keys appear on stage with Usher?

20. Will Usher sing ‘OMG’ first?

21. Will Usher expose his chest during his performance?

22. Will Usher sing 10 or more songs?

23. Will Jim Nantz Say ‘Taylor Swift’ more than Tony Romo?

24. Will the MVP thank God first?

25. Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

While our prop bet sheet game can be played for free, there are several options with top sportsbooks to place your Super Bowl prop bets with. Our top-ranked sportsbook, BetOnline is currently offering a $1,000 Super Bowl bonus for customers.

Now, let’s dive into some of the expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2024. We will also take a look at some of the best of the exotic prop bets that are only available at select online sportsbooks.

Moneyline: Chiefs (+108)

Handicap: Chiefs +2 (-110)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

First TD Scorer: Noah Gray (+4000)

Most Rushing & Receiving Yards Combined: Deebo Samuel (+900)

Reba McEntire Color of Boots: White (+500)

Length of Anthem by Reba McEntire: Over 90.5 Secs (-105)

Will Team That Wins Coin Toss Win Super Bowl? No (-105)

Usher’s First Words in Half Time Show: Yo! (+200)

How Will Gronk Miss Kick of Destiny? Short (+450)

Taylor Swift to Wear Oufit by Kristen Jusczyk: Yes (+300)

Taylor Swift to Wear Kelce Jersey or Number During Game: Yes (+130)

Taylor Swift to Post a Bet on Chiefs to win Super Bowl on Instagram (+5000)