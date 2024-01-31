The early Super Bowl 2024 lines have been released for a few days now and NFL fans have wasted no time in locking in their bets for the big game.

BetMGM data analyst John Ewing recently revealed the most bets on markets heading into Super Bowl Sunday. To no surprise, Travis Kelce finds himself among the most bet on player props and the most bet on touchdown scorers. Over 99% of all bets have come in on Kelce to record at least seven catches and he’s also the most bet-on player to score a touchdown in Las Vegas.

Below, we’ll break down the most bet on player props and touchdown scorers for the 49ers vs Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Most Bet On Player To Score A Touchdown In Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce -110 Christian McCaffrey -210 Deebo Samuel +175 Isiah Pacheco -135 Patrick Mahomes +400

Touchdown scorer bets are among the most popular player prop bets to make during the Super Bowl. If the predicted player scores, bettors can collect a fairly large payout, depending on their selection.

The public appears to be riding with some of the favorites to find the end zone in Las Vegas.

At -110 odds, Kelce leads all players with the most bets to score a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII, followed by Christian McCaffrey, who is priced with even shorter odds at -210. 49ers’ receiver Deebo Samuel is net on the list at +175 odds while Isiah Pacheco (-135) and Patrick Mahomes (+400) round out the top five most bet on players to score at Allegiant Stadium.

Most Bet On Player Props In Super Bowl 2024

Brock Purdy over 11.5 rushing yards (-115) Pacheco over 68.5 rushing yards (-115) Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards (-115) McCaffrey over 90.5 rushing yards (-110) Kelce over 6.5 receptions (-140)

Sharp money has also started to pour in on several different player prop bets for Super Bowl 2024.

After scrambling for 48 yards in the NFC Championship Game, bettors have been quick to cash in on the prop bet for Brock Purdy’s rushing yards. Projected for 11.5 rushing yards in Super Bowl 2024, over 99% of all bets at BetMGM have come in on the over. In fact, BetMGM has already been forced to move the line to 12.5 yards.

The public is also betting on Pacheco and McCaffrey to finish with more than their projected total on the ground. Over 99% of bets have come in on the over for Pacheco at 68.5 rushing yards (-115) and McCaffrey over 90.5 rushing yards (-110).

Kelce has also received plenty of attention in the player props markets, drawing over 99% of bets on the over for both his receiving yards and receptions totals. Kelce is projected for 72.5 receiving yards (-115) and 6.5 receptions (-140). Similar to Purdy, BetMGM has already been forced to move the line for Kelce’s total receptions to 7.5 after an influx of money came in on the over 6.5.