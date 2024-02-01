NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl 2024 Referee Bill Vinovich Has A History With 49ers & Chiefs

Super Bowl 2024 is right around the corner and the officiating crew was announced last week.

Bill Vinovich will be the crew chief and head referee for the Super Bowl, marking the third time in his career that he’s been called upon to officiate the big game. Ironically, the last time Vinovich reffed on Super Bowl Sunday came in 2020 when Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy in a controversial win over the San Francisco 49ers.

A longtime referee, Vinovich has a history of controversial calls and no-calls in the playoffs that have determined the outcome of games.

Below, we’ll break down Vinovich’s history with Mahomes, the Chiefs, and the 49ers heading into Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl 2024 Referee Crew

  • Crew chief: Bill Vinovich
  • Umpire: Terry Killens
  • Down judge: Patrick Holt
  • Line judge: Mark Perlman
  • Field judge: Tom Hill
  • Side judge: Allen Baynes
  • Back judge: Brad Freeman
  • Replay official: Mike Chase

Vinovich’s History vs 49ers Could Spell Trouble for San Francisco

Overall, San Francisco is just 1-4 in its last five games officiated by Vinovich with the last one coming in the 2023 NFC Divisional Round. The last time Vinovich called a game between the 49ers and Chiefs came in Super Bowl 2020 when his crew missed some crucial penalties and made one controversial call that may have ultimately cost San Francisco the game.

Here is another crucial missed call on a potential hold by left tackle Eric Fisher on 49ers’ pass rusher Nick Bosa on what turned out to be a game-changing play.

Vinovich Has A History Of Controversy During The NFL Playoffs

Of course, Vinovich has been at the center of some of the most controversial calls and no-calls in recent playoff history. His crew infamously missed a blatant pass interference call that altered the outcome of the 2019 NFC Championship between the New Orleans Saints and L.A. Rams.

Despite these missed calls, Vinovich has been a mainstay among the NFL’s playoff officials, earnings a marquee playoff game in 8 of the last 10 seasons, including three Super Bowl appearances during that span.

Vinovich Also Has History With Mahomes, Chiefs

Vinovich also has plenty of history with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

He has now been the head official in two of Mahomes’ four Super Bowl appearances, both coming against the 49ers.

Kansas City is 4-1 in the last four games that Vinovich has been the head official, including 2-1 in the playoffs with the lone loss coming versus Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Championship.

Bettors May Want To Wager On The Under With Vinovich On The Sidelines

Mahomes and the Chiefs aren’t the only ones that seem to benefit when Vinovich is the lead official.

Under bettors have an excellent record and return on investment when Vinovich is the crew chief.

In fact, over the past 15 seasons, he is the most profitable ref to bet on the under.

According to Action Network, the under is 100-68-1 with a 15.1% ROI with Vinovich roaming the sidelines. With that rate of return, a $100 bettor would earn $2,558 in profits.

