The Super Bowl is here and it features two of the best teams in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs are more known for airing it out with Patrick Mahomes but have been running the ball more with success.

San Francisco has the best all-around running back in the NFL in Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers love to run the ball, with great success.

We take a look at Super Bowl rushing prop odds, and lines, and offer expert picks & predictions below.

Rushing Prop Odds & Lines

Each team has been able to run the ball successfully in the playoffs.

Isiah Pacheco has been a huge asset for the Chiefs, while McCaffrey is the best running back weapon in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs Rushing Props Odds & Lines

Isiah Pacheco has been a tremendous weapon for the Chiefs.

Here are Pacheco’s rushing prop lines for the Super Bowl.

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Rushing Prop Bets

Over 67.5 Rushing Yards: -120

Anytime TD scorer: -120

Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts: -110

Pacheco will not be the only player who will rush the ball for the Chiefs.

Below are Kansas City’s team rushing props for the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Rushing Prop Bets

Over 109.5 Rushing Yards: -115

Over 0.5 Rushing TD: -150

Over 23.5 Rushing Attempts: -115

Pacheco has scored a rushing TD in each of the three playoff games.

The Chiefs will need to establish the run against a tough 49ers pass-rush attack.

San Francisco has been weaker in the playoffs against the run.

The best rushing prop for the Chiefs is Pacheco anytime TD scorer as he has scored in each playoff game and the 49ers have been somewhat weaker against the run.

San Francisco 49ers Rushing Props Odds & Lines

Christian McCaffrey is the best running back in the NFL.

He led the league in rushing yards and was second among running backs in rushing TDs.

Here are McCaffrey’s prop lines for the Super Bowl.

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl Prop Bets

Over 90.5 Rushing Yards: -120

Anytime TD scorer: -215

Over 18.5 Rushing Attempts: -120

McCaffrey will lead the 49ers in rushing but others will also contribute.

Below are San Francisco’s team rushing props for the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Rushing Prop Bets

Over 131.5 Rushing Yards: -115

Over 1.5 Rushing TD: +165

Over 27.5 Rushing Attempts: -110

Christian McCaffrey has been a TD monster for the 49ers.

He scored a TD in 13 of 16 games this season.

McCaffrey scored two rushing TDs in each of the two playoff games.

The best rushing prop for the 49ers is McCaffrey anytime TD scorer.