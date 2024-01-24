The Super Bowl 2024 script was reportedly leaked by a Canadian news outlet last week. Below, we’ll break down the allegations and reveal who will make it to the Big Game based on the Super Bowl 2024 script.

It seems like every year NFL fans are left wondering whether or not the league plays a role in determining the outcome of games.

The NFL has come under scrutiny in recent seasons, as referees have altered the outcome of games by botching calls or missing them entirely. And with sports betting now legal in more than 30 states, the integrity of NFL games has come into question on an almost weekly basis.

In a recent survey by The Athletic, 70% of NFL players rated the league’s referees between a 4 and 7 out of 10.

How Did The NFL Script Conspiracy Begin?

Former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster added fuel to the fire when he claimed that the NFL players received a script on the first day of training camp. On the PFTCommenter podcast in 2023, Foster claimed that players practiced the script throughout the season in order to put on a show for the fans.

“We were really dedicated to it,” he said. “So it was moreso like that’s what practice was about, it was about practicing the script. Like this is what goes on, this is what we have to do … WWF so we know what was gonna happen but you still have to put on a show.”

Former NFL player arian foster admits NFL is literaly rigged pic.twitter.com/RSfqF1OwKI — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 31, 2023

Current and former players poked fun at Foster’s hot take, claiming they were simply following the script when they performed poorly. The league even decided to run with the idea, airing several commercials around script readings for the 2024 season.

This has only added to the speculation that the league could be involved with influencing the outcome of games to improve ratings, sponsorships, and increase team valuations across the NFL.

Super Bowl 2024 Script Leaked

CTV, a Canadian news network, recently revealed some critical information about Super Bowl 2024 that had been hidden from the public.

Not only did the news network reveal the Super Bowl 2024 matchup, but it also gave away some surprise performances at the Big Game. Usher was expected to be the headlining performing artist at Super Bowl 2024 but CTV also revealed that Reba McEntire and Post Malone would be joining him with performances on February 11th.

On January 18th, CTV aired a message on its news broadcast that read: “Reba McEntire, Usher, and Post Malone are slated to perform at San Francisco 49ers & Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl match-up on February 11”.

Earlier that morning, the NFL announced that McEntire will sing the national anthem, Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” and actress Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

However, the NFL Playoffs were still in the Divisional Round, meaning the Super Bowl matchup had yet to be determined.

This week, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, followed by a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

If CTV is right, the Ravens will meet the 49ers in the Super Bowl for the second time since 2013.

In Super Bowl XLVII, the Ravens defeated the 49ers 34-31 during a game in which the lights at Mercedes-Benx Superdome infamously went out, causing play on the field to stop for 34 minutes.