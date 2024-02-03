NFL fans who dream about going to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas might want to think about waiting another year. The cheapest Super Bowl LVIII tickets are going for $8,188, according to TickPick.

The 2024 Super Bowl tickets will be the most expensive ever and even 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey can afford his usual seats at the game. McCaffrey’s mom recently revealed on a podcast that luxury suites at Super Bowl are going for over $2 million.

Super Bowl LVIII: Most Expensive Super Bowl Tickets Ever

Super Bowl LVIII is the most expensive Super Bowl on record. The average price for tickets is around $9,800, which represents a 70% increase from last year’s game. To get into the Super Bowl this year, the cheapest ticket is going for $8,188 on the secondary market, which is 50% more expensive than last year’s cheapest ticket at 5,997.

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to defend their title and meet the San Francisco 49ers yet again. The last time these two teams met in the Super Bowl, the game set the record for the most expensive ticket on record in 2020. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 30-21 in Super Bowl LIV, as Patrick Mahomes hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

There is hope for fans who are willing to pay up for a seat at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Tickets are likely to decline as the game nears and resellers will look to offload their seats quickly.

Christian McCaffrey Can’t Even Afford Super Bowl Suite Tickets

The tickets for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas are even getting too expensive for the players themselves. Christian McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa, was recently on an episode of Ashley Adamson’s “Your Mom” podcast and broke the news on how expensive the suites really are.

McCaffrey said that the suites are unaffordable and that not even her son, who is playing the Super Bowl, could afford one. Currently, suite prices at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium are going for over $2 million.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa said on her Your Mom podcast. “Not even Christian, money bags over there—nor money bags Olivia. So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now.”

However, Lisa McCaffrey’s wish came true as her future daughter-in-law, former Ms.Universe, Olivia Culpo was able to secure them a suite for the big game. Culpo shared the news alongside Confirmed360, that the McCaffrey’s will be in a suit for the biggest game of the year.