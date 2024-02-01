As Super Bowl 58 edges closer, more and more sports enthusiasts are flocking to sportsbooks to place their bets on the big game. Whether it’s an exotic prop bets featuring the halftime show or Taylor Swift, or a simple bet on a touchdown scorer, there is something for everybody when betting on the Super Bowl. But here, we are going to take a look at one of the more basic bets, the aforementioned touchdown scorer betting. So let’s dive in with the touchdown scorer odds, predictions and our expert picks for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

📅 Date: 2/11/24

🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET

📺 TV: CBS/Nickelodeon

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook KC Chiefs +111 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -105 SF 49ers -131 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -115

2024 Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

First TD Scorer Odds Sportsbook Christian McCaffrey +369 Isiah Pacheco +550 Travis Kelce +600 Rashee Rice +900 George Kittle +900 Deebo Samuel +900 Brandon Aiyuk +1000 Patrick Mahomes +1800 Justin Watson +3000 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +3000 Jauan Jennings +3100 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3300 Skyy Moore +3500 Brock Purdy +3000 Kansas City Defense +3600 San Francisco Defense +3800

*Odds correct at time of publication. Other players are available at BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl LVIII First Touchdown Scorer Prediction and Picks

One of the most popular bets with sportsbooks in Super Bowl 58 will be on the player to score the first touchdown. It will come as no surprise to anybody that Christian McCaffrey is the bookies’ favorite to land the first blow in the big game with odds of +369.

But with CMC taking up such a big chunk of the market, there seems plenty of room to look elsewhere for potential value. One such way could be to look at other options in the San Francisco offense.

When the 49ers were in need of anything in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions, they looked at a banged up Deebo Samuel. Samuel will be healthy and the 49ers like to get his hands on the ball however they can. Kyle Shanahan is an offensive genius, and he will look to get Deebo’s hands on the ball early and often in Las Vegas.

The +900 on offer with BetOnline on Deebo Samuel to score the first touchdown in the 2024 Super Bowl looks like it could be an excellent bet and one we will be having a nibble at ourselves. This means that a $100 bet on Deebo profits $900 if he scores first, a $10 bet profits $90, and a $1,000 bet profits $9,000 etc.

If you’re looking for something on the other side of the ball, we would be hard pressed to find a reason not to back Marques Valdez-Scantling at +3000. He might have had a bad season, but with the game on the line in the AFC Championship, Mahomes went his way. If they want to reward MVS for that, he could try and break this defense early with a long bomb.

Super Bowl 58 Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds

Anytime TD Scorer Odds Sportsbook Christian McCaffrey -251 Isiah Pacheco -143 Travis Kelce -114 Rashee Rice +110 George Kittle +150 Deebo Samuel +129 Brandon Aiyuk +140 Patrick Mahomes +350 Justin Watson +550 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +500 Jauan Jennings +550 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +550 Kyle Juszcyuk +900 Brock Purdy +650

*Odds correct at time of publication. Other players are available at BetOnline.ag.

2024 Super Bowl Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prediction and Picks

This game is a little odd in terms of how we see it. You would think that the Chiefs got here through offense and the 49ers through defense. However, these aren’t your typical Chiefs and Niners teams, and those roles are reversed.

It’s for that reason that we will look at the 49ers for a little bit of value here. Brock Purdy took off 5 times for 48 yards in the win over the Lions, showing that he has some wheels. He might need to use them again against this Chiefs defense. Whether he is getting pressured in the pocket or his receivers can’t get open, he may need to get on his bike a few times in the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, and the fact Shanahan is likely to dial up some sort of option with McCaffrey in the red zone, we are keen on this Brock Purdy price of +650 with BetOnline to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.