NFL picks

Super Bowl 2024 Touchdown Scorer Odds, Predictions, & Expert Picks

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44)

As Super Bowl 58 edges closer, more and more sports enthusiasts are flocking to sportsbooks to place their bets on the big game. Whether it’s an exotic prop bets featuring the halftime show or Taylor Swift, or a simple bet on a touchdown scorer, there is something for everybody when betting on the Super Bowl. But here, we are going to take a look at one of the more basic bets, the aforementioned touchdown scorer betting. So let’s dive in with the touchdown scorer odds, predictions and our expert picks for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

📅 Date: 2/11/24
🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
📺 TV: CBS/Nickelodeon

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
KC Chiefs +111 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -105
SF 49ers -131 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -115

2024 Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

First TD Scorer Odds Sportsbook
Christian McCaffrey +369
Isiah Pacheco +550
Travis Kelce +600
Rashee Rice +900
George Kittle +900
Deebo Samuel +900
Brandon Aiyuk +1000
Patrick Mahomes +1800
Justin Watson +3000
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +3000
Jauan Jennings +3100
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3300
Skyy Moore +3500
Brock Purdy +3000
Kansas City Defense +3600
San Francisco Defense +3800

*Odds correct at time of publication. Other players are available at BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl LVIII First Touchdown Scorer Prediction and Picks

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

One of the most popular bets with sportsbooks in Super Bowl 58 will be on the player to score the first touchdown. It will come as no surprise to anybody that Christian McCaffrey is the bookies’ favorite to land the first blow in the big game with odds of +369.

But with CMC taking up such a big chunk of the market, there seems plenty of room to look elsewhere for potential value. One such way could be to look at other options in the San Francisco offense.

When the 49ers were in need of anything in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions, they looked at a banged up Deebo Samuel. Samuel will be healthy and the 49ers like to get his hands on the ball however they can. Kyle Shanahan is an offensive genius, and he will look to get Deebo’s hands on the ball early and often in Las Vegas.

The +900 on offer with BetOnline on Deebo Samuel to score the first touchdown in the 2024 Super Bowl looks like it could be an excellent bet and one we will be having a nibble at ourselves. This means that a $100 bet on Deebo profits $900 if he scores first, a $10 bet profits $90, and a $1,000 bet profits $9,000 etc.

If you’re looking for something on the other side of the ball, we would be hard pressed to find a reason not to back Marques Valdez-Scantling at +3000. He might have had a bad season, but with the game on the line in the AFC Championship, Mahomes went his way. If they want to reward MVS for that, he could try and break this defense early with a long bomb.

Back Deebo Samuel 1st TD Scorer @ +900 with BetOnline Now

Super Bowl 58 Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds

Anytime TD Scorer Odds Sportsbook
Christian McCaffrey -251
Isiah Pacheco -143
Travis Kelce -114
Rashee Rice +110
George Kittle +150
Deebo Samuel +129
Brandon Aiyuk +140
Patrick Mahomes +350
Justin Watson +550
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +500
Jauan Jennings +550
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +550
Kyle Juszcyuk +900
Brock Purdy +650

*Odds correct at time of publication. Other players are available at BetOnline.ag.

2024 Super Bowl Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prediction and Picks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

This game is a little odd in terms of how we see it. You would think that the Chiefs got here through offense and the 49ers through defense. However, these aren’t your typical Chiefs and Niners teams, and those roles are reversed.

It’s for that reason that we will look at the 49ers for a little bit of value here. Brock Purdy took off 5 times for 48 yards in the win over the Lions, showing that he has some wheels. He might need to use them again against this Chiefs defense. Whether he is getting pressured in the pocket or his receivers can’t get open, he may need to get on his bike a few times in the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, and the fact Shanahan is likely to dial up some sort of option with McCaffrey in the red zone, we are keen on this Brock Purdy price of +650 with BetOnline to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Back Brock Purdy to Score a TD @ +650 with BetOnline Now
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
The Athletic NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024

The Athletic’s NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions

Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
Bleacher Report NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
Bleacher Report’s NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
NBC Sports NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
NBC Sports’ NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
Sporting News NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
Sporting News’ NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
CBS Sports NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions 2024
CBS Sports’ NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
The Ringer 2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
The Ringer’s NFL Conference Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 26 2024
NFL picks
NFL.coms 2024 NFL Championship Games Expert Picks & Predictions
NFL.com’s NFL Championship Games Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Jan 25 2024
More News
Arrow to top