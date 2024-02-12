Super Bowl 2025 Odds: Chiefs Favored To Three-Peat

Even though the 2023-2024 NFL season has concluded, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Which team is favored to win Super Bowl LIX? Below, we examine the odds for Super Bowl 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 2024

Patrick Mahomes proved he is inevitable as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime by a score of 25-22.

The first half was a defensive battle, with the 49ers leading 10-3 at halftime.

However, the second half was a much different story. After San Francisco kicked a field goal to go up 19-16 with under two minutes left, Mahomes led the Chiefs on an 11-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a Harrison Butker 29-yeard field goal to tie the game at 19-19.

In overtime, the 49ers elected to receive the kick, and their drive resulted in a field goal to make the score 22-19.

The 49ers never touched the ball again, as the Chiefs capped off a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a Mecole Hardman three-yard touchdown reception to win the game, 25-22.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be "legendary"https://t.co/A3olKcWnQW pic.twitter.com/geneRWlans — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 12, 2024

Which team is favored to win it all heading into the 2024-2025 season?

The Chiefs (+500) are the early favorites to win Super Bowl 2025. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in the last five seasons. If the Chiefs win next season, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Right behind the Chiefs are the 49ers (+600). With most of their players under contract and Brock Purdy on a rookie deal, the 49ers will be one of the best teams in the NFC next season.

View the odds for every team via BetOnline below.

Super Bowl 2025 Winner LIX Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +500 San Francisco 49ers +600 Detroit Lions +700 Baltimore Ravens +1200 Buffalo Bills +1400 Cincinnati Bengals +1600 Green Bay Packers +1600 Dallas Cowboys +1800 Miami Dolphins +1800 Philadelphia Eagles +1800 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 Houston Texans +2500 New York Jets +2500 Atlanta Falcons +3300 Cleveland Browns +3300 Jacksonville Jaguars +3300 Los Angeles Rams +3300 Chicago Bears +4000 Indianapolis Colts +4000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +6600 Seattle Seahawks ++6600 Arizona Cardinals +7500 Las Vegas Raiders +7500 Denver Broncos +10000 New England Patriots +10000 New Orleans Saints +10000 New York Giants +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Washington Commanders +10000 Carolina Panthers +15000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.