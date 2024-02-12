NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl 2025 Odds: Chiefs Favored To Three-Peat

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even though the 2023-2024 NFL season has concluded, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Which team is favored to win Super Bowl LIX? Below, we examine the odds for Super Bowl 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 2024

Patrick Mahomes proved he is inevitable as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime by a score of 25-22.

The first half was a defensive battle, with the 49ers leading 10-3 at halftime.

However, the second half was a much different story. After San Francisco kicked a field goal to go up 19-16 with under two minutes left, Mahomes led the Chiefs on an 11-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a Harrison Butker 29-yeard field goal to tie the game at 19-19.

In overtime, the 49ers elected to receive the kick, and their drive resulted in a field goal to make the score 22-19.

The 49ers never touched the ball again, as the Chiefs capped off a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a Mecole Hardman three-yard touchdown reception to win the game, 25-22.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds

Which team is favored to win it all heading into the 2024-2025 season?

The Chiefs (+500) are the early favorites to win Super Bowl 2025. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in the last five seasons. If the Chiefs win next season, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Right behind the Chiefs are the 49ers (+600). With most of their players under contract and Brock Purdy on a rookie deal, the 49ers will be one of the best teams in the NFC next season.

View the odds for every team via BetOnline below.

Super Bowl 2025 Winner LIX Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +500 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +600 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +700 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +1200 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +1400 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +1600 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +1600 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +1800 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +1800 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +1800 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers +2200 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +2500 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +2500 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +3300 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +3300 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +3300 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +3300 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bears +4000 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +4000 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings +5000 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +6600 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks ++6600 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +7500 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +7500 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +10000 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +10000 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +10000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +10000 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +10000 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +10000 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +15000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Super Bowl
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top