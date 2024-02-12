Super Bowl 2025 Odds: Chiefs Favored To Three-Peat

Even though the 2023-2024 NFL season has concluded, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Which team is favored to win Super Bowl LIX? Below, we examine the odds for Super Bowl 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 2024
THE @CHIEFS ARE SUPER BOWL LVIII CHAMPIONS! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/yqZUPrlcD1
— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
Patrick Mahomes proved he is inevitable as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime by a score of 25-22.
The first half was a defensive battle, with the 49ers leading 10-3 at halftime.
However, the second half was a much different story. After San Francisco kicked a field goal to go up 19-16 with under two minutes left, Mahomes led the Chiefs on an 11-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a Harrison Butker 29-yeard field goal to tie the game at 19-19.
In overtime, the 49ers elected to receive the kick, and their drive resulted in a field goal to make the score 22-19.
The 49ers never touched the ball again, as the Chiefs capped off a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a Mecole Hardman three-yard touchdown reception to win the game, 25-22.
Super Bowl 2025 Odds
Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be "legendary"https://t.co/A3olKcWnQW pic.twitter.com/geneRWlans
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 12, 2024
Which team is favored to win it all heading into the 2024-2025 season?
The Chiefs (+500) are the early favorites to win Super Bowl 2025. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in the last five seasons. If the Chiefs win next season, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.
Right behind the Chiefs are the 49ers (+600). With most of their players under contract and Brock Purdy on a rookie deal, the 49ers will be one of the best teams in the NFC next season.
View the odds for every team via BetOnline below.
|Super Bowl 2025 Winner LIX
|Odds
|Play
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|Detroit Lions
|+700
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1200
|Buffalo Bills
|+1400
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|Green Bay Packers
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1800
|Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+1800
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2200
|Houston Texans
|+2500
|New York Jets
|+2500
|Atlanta Falcons
|+3300
|Cleveland Browns
|+3300
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+3300
|Los Angeles Rams
|+3300
|Chicago Bears
|+4000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+5000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+6600
|Seattle Seahawks
|++6600
|Arizona Cardinals
|+7500
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+7500
|Denver Broncos
|+10000
|New England Patriots
|+10000
|New Orleans Saints
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|Washington Commanders
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+15000
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.