NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl 57 Bros: Getting To Know Parents of Travis, Jason Kelce

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Kelce parents (1)

Not all love stories have perfect endings.

Sometimes, despite nearly a quarter-century together, and raising two NFL All-Pros, “people move apart.”

In the storybook parenting moment Donna and Ed Kelce will experience with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday’s Super Bowl 57, they will do it from different personal spaces.

That doesn’t mean they won’t share in their sons, Jason and Travis, becoming the first brothers to compete for a Lombardi Trophy. Travis is a Hall of Fame-caliber tight end for the Chiefs and Jason is a high-caliber center for the Eagles.

While their marriage ended in a divorce a few years ago, Donna and Ed agree, theirs was a perfect love story.

Travis, Jason Kelce Raised by Special Parents

Sharing her memories with her sons on the podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Donna rehashed the story of when she first met their father, Ed, at a bar in the Old Clevland Flats. Donna stopped in for a drink before meeting her date and her life changed forever.

Fresh off the clock from his shift at a steel plant, Ed arrived for an after-work reliever. He was dirty and untidy. Donna didn’t care. She ended up ditching her pre-planned date.

“I was supposed to go out with a guy that night,” she said to her sons on their podcast. “We were supposed to go to a play, and I never made it. Your dad and I talked forever.”

They married and raised their two sons in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Backed by their parents, they both progressed and played college football at Cincinnati, before being drafted by their current clubs.

Who are Donna and Ed Kelse, the parents poised to make Super Bowl history?

Kelce Parents Set To Make Super Bowl History

Donna is the true athlete in the family.

Her father disapproved of girls playing sports, but with the help of her stepmother, Grandma Murr as the Kelce brothers called her, Donna trained in secret and competed in track and field events at the Junior Olympics, according to People.com.

Donna also became the first in her family to graduate from college (Ohio University) and worked in banking for three decades.

Coming from an athletic/military background, Ed played football in high school and attempted to join the army after a stint in college. A previous knee injury prevented Ed from joining his preferred military branch and his Coast Guard boot camp was detoured when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

Ed raised his family by toiling in a steel plant.

Their love story didn’t have a perfect ending, but it’s their story. They love it.

“I don’t hate him,” she said on the podcast. “We’re friends to this day. We get along great. We were like a tag team with you two.

“It was perfect.”

Topics  
Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
bidenball

BetOnline’s President Joe Biden’s Super Bowl Interview Props and Specials Odds

Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Kadarius Toney runs out of the tunnel for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Andy Reid Shares Update On Kadarius Toney For Super Bowl LVII
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
high stakes beer ad
High Stakes Beer Ad: Super Bowl Commercial Prop Specials at BetOnline
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Deserves To Win NFL MVP
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs
Four Reasons Why The Kansas City Chiefs Can Win Super Bowl 57
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl LVII
Philly And Kansas City Schools Announce Post Super Bowl Scheduling Adjustments
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Super Bowl LVII Experience billboard.
Exploring Three Prop Bets For Super Bowl LVII Commercials
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top