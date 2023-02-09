Not all love stories have perfect endings.

Sometimes, despite nearly a quarter-century together, and raising two NFL All-Pros, “people move apart.”

In the storybook parenting moment Donna and Ed Kelce will experience with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Philadelphia Eagles during Sunday’s Super Bowl 57, they will do it from different personal spaces.

That doesn’t mean they won’t share in their sons, Jason and Travis, becoming the first brothers to compete for a Lombardi Trophy. Travis is a Hall of Fame-caliber tight end for the Chiefs and Jason is a high-caliber center for the Eagles.

While their marriage ended in a divorce a few years ago, Donna and Ed agree, theirs was a perfect love story.

Donna Kelce talked to TODAY about being the first mom in history to have two sons, Travis for the Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom and Jason for the Eagles #FlyEaglesFly, playing against each other in the Super Bowl, saying it's "pure joy." pic.twitter.com/JSwe5QN7dA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 2, 2023

Travis, Jason Kelce Raised by Special Parents

Sharing her memories with her sons on the podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Donna rehashed the story of when she first met their father, Ed, at a bar in the Old Clevland Flats. Donna stopped in for a drink before meeting her date and her life changed forever.

Fresh off the clock from his shift at a steel plant, Ed arrived for an after-work reliever. He was dirty and untidy. Donna didn’t care. She ended up ditching her pre-planned date.

“I was supposed to go out with a guy that night,” she said to her sons on their podcast. “We were supposed to go to a play, and I never made it. Your dad and I talked forever.”

They married and raised their two sons in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Backed by their parents, they both progressed and played college football at Cincinnati, before being drafted by their current clubs.

Who are Donna and Ed Kelse, the parents poised to make Super Bowl history?

From Tampa Bay to Kansas City ✈️ Donna Kelce made it to see both of her sons' playoff games today ❤️ (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/HSA2d8WzfU — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2022

Kelce Parents Set To Make Super Bowl History

Donna is the true athlete in the family.

Her father disapproved of girls playing sports, but with the help of her stepmother, Grandma Murr as the Kelce brothers called her, Donna trained in secret and competed in track and field events at the Junior Olympics, according to People.com.

Donna also became the first in her family to graduate from college (Ohio University) and worked in banking for three decades.

Coming from an athletic/military background, Ed played football in high school and attempted to join the army after a stint in college. A previous knee injury prevented Ed from joining his preferred military branch and his Coast Guard boot camp was detoured when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

Ed raised his family by toiling in a steel plant.

Their love story didn’t have a perfect ending, but it’s their story. They love it.

“I don’t hate him,” she said on the podcast. “We’re friends to this day. We get along great. We were like a tag team with you two.

“It was perfect.”