Super Bowl 57 Edge: Eagles Will Own Chiefs In Trenches

Jeff Hawkins
When analyzing Super Bowl 57, the skill players for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles stand out.

At quarterback, there is Patrick Mahomes versus Jalen Hurts. Enough said.

At running back, the Eagles employ Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. The Chiefs counter with Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

At wide receiver, the Chiefs will be missing Mecole Hardman but will have Kadarius Toney and Juju Smith to pick up the slack. The Eagles will lean on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the first duo in franchise history to collect 1,000-yard campaigns.

The skill players will provide highlights.

But, like most football games, the Lombardi Trophy will be awarded Sunday to the team that controls the trenches.

Chiefs OL vs. Eagles DL

The Chiefs plan to throw out Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie against the Eagles’ vaunted defensive line.

Good luck.

The Eagles, led by Brandon Graham (11 sacks), Josh Sweat (11) and Javon Hargrave (10), recorded an NFL-best 77 sacks this season. Their depth tended to wear down opponents as Jordan Davis, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh helped plug up the gaps and bog down opposing running backs.

Edge: Eagles.

Eagles OL vs. Chiefs DL

The Eagles’ dominance up front carried over from last season when ProFootballNetwork.com selected the front five as the best in the NFL. Anchored by center Jason Kelce, who has been performing at a Hall of Fame level, and tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, the Eagles’ front has helped spurn Hurts’ rapid development the past two seasons.

The Chiefs are spearheaded by Chris Jones, who collected a career-best 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits this season. One of NFL’s most feared linemen, Jones will team with Frank Clark to attempt to pressure – and break down – the Eagles’ stout line.

They will produce some pressure, but not enough.

Edge: Eagles.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
