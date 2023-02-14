Super Bowl 57: Is It Too Early To Declare Chiefs A Dynasty?

Moments after directing the Kansas City Chiefs to their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons, MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday was asked if the NFL was set to embrace a new dynasty.

With his multi-million-dollar grin, Mahomes downplayed the pressure.

“I’m not going to say dynasty yet,” he said during the post-game celebration, deflecting attention away from the declaration.

Chiefs Not Part Of NFL’s Top Dynasties – Yet

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not so guarded on his opinion of where the franchise belongs in NFL history.

The second title proved more satisfying than the first.

“You can get lucky once,” Kelce said, as reported by USAToday.com. “(This) wasn’t beginner’s luck. (The) biggest difference is (the second title) solidifies your greatness. I wanted this one more than I ever wanted a game in my life.

“You can call it a dynasty – you can call it whatever you want.”

Some are calling for early designation. Others want to see more before they anoint the Chiefs among the NFL’s top dynasties, which include:

New England (2001-18), six league titles

Green Bay (1960-67), five

San Francisco (1981-94), five

Pittsburgh (1972-79), four

Oakland/Los Angeles (1967-85), three

Kelce said the Chiefs should be included in conversations with those dominating franchises.

“All I know is we’re coming back next year,” said Kelce, who scored a first-quarter touchdown Sunday. “We’re trying to get another one, I can tell you that right now.”

We want MOORE!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Of6VJJ82NZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes: ‘We’re Not Done’

Declaring the Chiefs a dynasty after two Super Bowl titles may be a bit rash.

If the Chiefs lose both of their starting offensive tackles, Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, via free agency this offseason, Mahomes may have less time to read defensive coverages next season.

What if aging mastermind Andy Reid decides to retire from the coaching ranks?

Mahomes proved he could win without Tyreek Hill. If he continues to prove his performances will not suffer significantly in the ever-changing NFL locker room, the Chiefs could soon join the list of top franchise runs.

“As long as Andy Reid’s coaching, we’re gonna have success as an offense,” Mahomes said. “And I trust in the leaders that we have on that defense.”

As a two-time Super Bowl and league MVP, Mahomes’ leadership within the locker room continues to grow, especially after competing on an injured ankle this postseason. The 27-year-old is maturing into a leader by example.

“We’re not done,” Mahomes said, describing the Chiefs as a dynasty in the making.