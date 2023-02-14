NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl 57 Notebook: Was State Farm Stadium’s Field Too Slippery?

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
super bowl field (1)

With six seconds remaining in Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 and the Kansas City Chiefs clinging to a 38-35 advantage, Jalen Hurts hoped for a miracle. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback would have settled for stable footing. 

Lining up on the Eagles’ 36-yard line, Hurts dropped back and attempted to step into a Hail Mary pass. Just as he prepared to release the desperate heave, Hurts slipped on the State Farm Stadium turf. The pass fluttered and fell well short. 

“Hate to end the game like that,” Hurts said, as reported by USAToday.com.   

Well, that’s what you get for $800,000 and nearly two years of cultivation. 

The natural field was seeded at a Phoenix sod farm and grown with a Bermuda grass base with rye grass overseed since May 2021. It was installed as a retractable playing field a few weeks before Sunday’s game in Glendale, Arizona. 

With players from both teams struggling to maintain their traction, Hurts decided to change his cleats. At least a dozen teammates joined him during the first half.

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata described the field like he was “playing on a water park.” 

In the end, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert did not play the blame game. 

The field’s slippery conditions “definitely (is) not the reason we lost the game. Both teams played on the same field. We saw them slipping around a little bit.”

Eagles Go For It On Fourth Down

The Eagles nearly pulled off a Super Bowl upset Sunday, thanks to coach Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness.

Some self-proclaimed NFL analysts called the first fourth-down call pure craziness. On a fourth-and-5 from the Chiefs’ 44-yard line, Sirianni called for the first fourth-down try longer than one yard in the first half of a Super Bowl in at least 23 years. That’s risky.

Displaying confidence in Jalen Hurts, the third-year player scrambled for a Super Bowl-record 28-yard run, the longest Super Bowl scamper by a quarterback.

The second attempt came on a fourth-and-two play from the Chiefs’ 8-yard line. The Chiefs were flagged for offsides and Hurts scored on a 4-yard run on the next snap.

Hurts’ fourth-and-1 sneak earned the Eagles a first down en route to a 33-yard field goal and a 27-21 third-quarter lead.

The Eagles converted an NFL-high 27 fourth-down plays during the regular season and playoffs.

Topics  
Chiefs Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Diego Chargers v Arizona Cardinals

HOF Quarterback Kurt Warner Shares Interesting Super Bowl Perspective

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
East Carolina v South Carolina
Top Four Reasons Not To Be Depressed That 2022 NFL Season Is Over
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl 57
Top Three Surprising Side Storylines Of Super Bowl 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Future Of Kansas City Chiefs Coach Eric Bieniemy Unknown After Super Bowl
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Nick Bolton
Kansas City Chiefs Nick Bolton Had Premonition Of Scoring Super Bowl 2023 TD
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Harrison Butker FG (1)
Super Bowl 57 Winner: Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Earning Big-Kick Reputation
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Andy Reid at the Super Bowl LVII Press Conference.
Andy Reid Joins Exclusive Coaching Club After Super Bowl LVII Victory
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
More News
Arrow to top