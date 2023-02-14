NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl 57 Star Patrick Mahomes May One Day Evolve Into G.O.A.T. But Not Yet

Jeff Hawkins
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes owns the NFL right now.

And for the foreseeable future.

Mahomes has been the Chiefs’ starter for five seasons. During that time, he has never won fewer than 12 games, claiming five AFC West regular-season championships, two Super Bowl rings, two Super Bowl MVP awards and two league MVPs.

His image is plastered all over Madison Ave.

And he’s only 27 years old.

Patrick Mahomes Already in Elite Company

Mahomes has forged the most significant career start in NFL history.

How is this for early domination?

When looking at the four major professional sports, Mahomes joins the NBA’s Tim Duncan and the NHL’s Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux as the lone athletes to earn multiple league and championship series MVP honors before turning 28.

That is lofty company.

The recently retired Tom Brady, who earned an NFL-record seven Super Bowl titles and holds the league’s all-time passing standard, is considered by many to be the G.O.A.T. But is he the greatest?

For now, Mahomes fans contend.

In his preparation for Sunday’s 38-35, come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Mahomes said he understands how much more he must achieve.

He’s off to a good start.

“I’m trying to catch Tom,” Mahomes told veteran NFL reporter Albert Breer on Thursday. “But Tom’s a long ways away, you can ask me when I’m like 38 years old.”

Rob Gronkowski: ‘It’s all up to Patrick Mahomes’

Why wait 11 years? Rob Gronkowski has an opinion now.

Brady’s long-time sidekick told FanDuel TV that Mahomes could come close if he stays healthy and the Chiefs remain competitive for the next decade-plus.

“He’s young,” Gronkowski said. “He has two Super Bowl wins now. He’s been to the Super Bowl three times over the last six years, but in order to get to that level, you’re going to have to be consistent for the next 15 years.

“It’s a debate, but it’s not up to us. It’s all up to Patrick Mahomes.”

With Brady retired, Mahomes will never have an opportunity to get even. In their lone Super Bowl matchup, Brady beat Mahomes.

Over the past five seasons, Mahomes has compiled a 105.7 passer rating and, including the playoffs, guided the Chiefs 75-19 record, accounting for 244 touchdowns.

Joe Montana, who never threw a Super Bowl interception while accumulating three game MVP honors, is next on Mahomes’ climb to QB prominence.

Brady, by the way, has five Super Bowl MVPs.

Like Gronkowski said, Mahomes has a lot left to accomplish.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Arrow to top