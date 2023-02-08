NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl 57’s State Farm Stadium Has Cool Retractable Field

Wendi Oliveros
State Farm Stadium - Super Bowl 2023

The State Farm Stadium staff rolled out the retractable Super Bowl 2023 field outside for some sun in preparation for the big game on Sunday.

Front Office Sports shared a crazy time-lapsed video showing the crew at State Farm Stadium, home of Super Bowl 57,  sending the playing field outside to get some hot Arizona sun.

Check it out.

Notice that there is what appears to be a large garage door on the right side that is opened just enough to allow the field to escape.

Completed in August 2006, State Farm Stadium is a natural grass field within a retractable roof stadium, the first of its kind in North America.

How Does A Retractable Field Work?

This is a natural grass field that is situated on a “single 40 inch deep tray measuring 234 feet wide and 403 feet long.”

There are 546 steel wheels underneath the tray resting on 13 railroad-like tracks that move the field 740 feet outside.

With the push of a button, the process starts.

It takes nearly 70 minutes for the entire field to be transported outside.

Fans watching the video had funny comments including Jalen Ohnesorge who said:

“They should do this on a 3rd down during the game.”

 

Both Super Bowl Teams Played At State Farm Stadium This Season

Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Kansas City Chiefs have an advantage at State Farm Stadium.

Both teams played the Arizona Cardinals in State Farm Stadium this season, and both teams won.

The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals in Week 1 by the score of 44-21.

The Eagles beat the Cardinals in Week 9 in a much closer game; the final score was 20-17.

Familiarity with the stadium and surface are benefits both teams can take advantage of as they prepare for Sunday’s game.

The Eagles Remain The Favorite

Most sports media types believe that the Philadelphia Eagles will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

The Eagles have been the best team in football from start to finish in 2022, not losing a game until Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

It does not matter what the composition of the field is.

These teams are well-matched and will be ready to do battle on Sunday night.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
