Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and Bovada is offering some fun props on the one and only Andy Reid. The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12th, and the betting site has some unique wagers surrounding the beloved head coach of the Chiefs.

A BBQ Sauce Bath or a Burger Mention?

One of the most entertaining props is the possibility of Andy Reid getting covered in BBQ sauce if the Chiefs win. KC is famous for its BBQ sauce, and the odds of this happening are +1600. Another prop is the possibility of Andy Reid wearing a Hawaiian shirt during the Super Bowl, which is also set at +1600.

But, perhaps the most interesting prop is the possibility of Andy Reid eating a cheeseburger before the end of the Super Bowl broadcast. Bovada has set the odds at +700 for this one. It’s no secret that Andy Reid loves his cheeseburgers, and this prop is sure to add some extra excitement to the game.

For those who are fans of post-game interviews, Bovada is also offering a prop on whether or not the words “burger” or “cheeseburger” will be said by Andy Reid during the post-game interview. The odds are set at +175 for “yes” and -240 for “no.” This one is sure to be a close call and add to the excitement of the post-game festivities.

Reid says “Burger” or “Cheeseburger”

Odds Sportsbook Yes +176 No

-240

Will They Show the Famous Pass/Punt/Kick Video?

Finally, Bovada is offering an Andy Reid Super Bowl Special on whether or not they will mention or show a clip/picture of Andy Reid in the Pass/Punt/Kick competition. If you have not seen this clip, check out the video below. Reid at 13-years-old looks like a giant next to competitors of the same age, towering over them by at least a foot. The big man has always been larger than life, even as a child! The odds are set at +135 for “yes” and -180 for “no.”

13-year-old Andy Reid owning the Coliseum punt, pass & kick competition in 1971 pic.twitter.com/luMhRyO00C — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) November 20, 2018

Punt/Pass/Kick Competition Mentioned or Shown

Odds Sportsbook Yes +130 No

-180

Bovada is offering some fun props on Andy Reid that are sure to add some excitement to Super Bowl LVII. Whether it’s the possibility of him getting covered in BBQ sauce, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, or even just mentioning cheeseburgers in his post-game interview, these props are a unique and entertaining way to bet on the big game. So, grab some friends, place your bets, and let’s see what Andy Reid has in store for us on Super Bowl Sunday!