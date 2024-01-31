Welcome to our deep dive into Super Bowl LVIII betting! As we gear up for the 2024 Super Bowl, join us in exploring the fascinating world of Super Bowl betting trends, systems, and ATS history. This guide is your go-to source for understanding how the Super Bowl betting landscape has evolved and what to expect in 2024. Let’s get ready for Super Bowl 2024 with some interesting insights.
Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total
📅 Date: 2/11/24
🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
📺 TV: CBS/Nickelodeon
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|KC Chiefs
|+111
|+2
|-110
|Over 47.5
|-105
|SF 49ers
|-131
|-2
|-110
|Under 47.5
|-115
Super Bowl Betting Trends & Systems
- 17 of last 20 Super Bowl winners have also covered the spread
- Underdogs have covered the spread in 15 of last 23 Super Bowls
- Total points have gone UNDER in 4 of last 5 Super Bowls
- First team to score in the Super Bowl has won 37 of 57 games
- Wide receivers have scored the first touchdown in 25 Super Bowls
- 18 of last 20 Super Bowls decided by less than two touchdowns
- Tails leads Heads as the result of the coin toss by 30 to 27
- The winner of the coin toss has lost 8 of the last 9 Super Bowls
- Since 2000, a quarterback has won the MVP award 15 times
- The team wearing white has won 16 of last 19 Super Bowls (49ers wear white in 2024)
So this should be easy, right? We back tails in the coin toss, which the Chiefs win, we back the 49ers to win and cover the spread, because they’re in white. Then, we can back Deebo Samuel to score the first touchdown and hope nobody scores a lot more as we back under 47.5!
Super Bowl ATS History
|Year
|Super Bowl
|Final Score
|Spread
|Spread/Total Betting Results
|2000
|XXXIV
|St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
|STL -7
|Push/Under
|2001
|XXXV
|Baltimore 34, N.Y. Giants 7
|BAL -3
|Favorite/Over
|2002
|XXXVI
|New England 20, St. Louis 17
|STL -14
|Underdog/Under
|2003
|XXXVII
|Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
|OAK -4
|Underdog/Over
|2004
|XXXVIII
|New England 32, Carolina 29
|NE -7
|Underdog/Over
|2005
|XXXIX
|New England 24, Philadelphia 21
|NE -7
|Underdog/Under
|2006
|XL
|Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
|PIT -4
|Favorite/Under
|2007
|XLI
|Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
|IND -7
|Favorite/Under
|2008
|XLII
|N.Y. Giants 17, New England 14
|NE -12
|Underdog/Under
|2009
|XLIII
|Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
|PIT -7
|Underdog/Over
|2010
|XLIV
|New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
|IND -5
|Underdog/Under
|2011
|XLV
|Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
|GB -3
|Favorite/Over
|2012
|XLVI
|N.Y. Giants 21, New England 17
|NE -2.5
|Underdog/Under
|2013
|XLVII
|Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31
|SF -4.5
|Underdog/Over
|2014
|XLVIII
|Seattle 43, Denver 8
|DEN -2
|Underdog/Over
|2015
|XLIX
|New England 28, Seattle 24
|SEA -1
|Underdog/Over
|2016
|50
|Denver 24, Carolina 10
|CAR -4.5
|Underdog/Under
|2017
|LI
|New England 34, Atlanta 28
|NE -3
|Favorite/Over
|2018
|LII
|Philadelphia 41, New England 33
|NE -4.5
|Underdog/Over
|2019
|LIII
|New England 13, LA Rams 3
|NE -2.5
|Favorite/Under
|2020
|LIV
|Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
|KC -1.5
|Favorite/Under
|2021
|LV
|Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
|KC -3
|Underdog/Under
|2022
|LVI
|LA Rams 23, Cincinnati 20
|LA -4
|Favorite/Under
|2023
|LVII
|Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35
|PHI -2
|Underdog/Over