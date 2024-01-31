Welcome to our deep dive into Super Bowl LVIII betting! As we gear up for the 2024 Super Bowl, join us in exploring the fascinating world of Super Bowl betting trends, systems, and ATS history. This guide is your go-to source for understanding how the Super Bowl betting landscape has evolved and what to expect in 2024. Let’s get ready for Super Bowl 2024 with some interesting insights.

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

📅 Date: 2/11/24

🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET

📺 TV: CBS/Nickelodeon

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook KC Chiefs +111 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -105 SF 49ers -131 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -115

Super Bowl Betting Trends & Systems

17 of last 20 Super Bowl winners have also covered the spread

Underdogs have covered the spread in 15 of last 23 Super Bowls

Total points have gone UNDER in 4 of last 5 Super Bowls

First team to score in the Super Bowl has won 37 of 57 games

Wide receivers have scored the first touchdown in 25 Super Bowls

18 of last 20 Super Bowls decided by less than two touchdowns

Tails leads Heads as the result of the coin toss by 30 to 27

The winner of the coin toss has lost 8 of the last 9 Super Bowls

Since 2000, a quarterback has won the MVP award 15 times

The team wearing white has won 16 of last 19 Super Bowls (49ers wear white in 2024)

So this should be easy, right? We back tails in the coin toss, which the Chiefs win, we back the 49ers to win and cover the spread, because they’re in white. Then, we can back Deebo Samuel to score the first touchdown and hope nobody scores a lot more as we back under 47.5!

Super Bowl ATS History

Year Super Bowl Final Score Spread Spread/Total Betting Results 2000 XXXIV St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16 STL -7 Push/Under 2001 XXXV Baltimore 34, N.Y. Giants 7 BAL -3 Favorite/Over 2002 XXXVI New England 20, St. Louis 17 STL -14 Underdog/Under 2003 XXXVII Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 OAK -4 Underdog/Over 2004 XXXVIII New England 32, Carolina 29 NE -7 Underdog/Over 2005 XXXIX New England 24, Philadelphia 21 NE -7 Underdog/Under 2006 XL Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10 PIT -4 Favorite/Under 2007 XLI Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17 IND -7 Favorite/Under 2008 XLII N.Y. Giants 17, New England 14 NE -12 Underdog/Under 2009 XLIII Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23 PIT -7 Underdog/Over 2010 XLIV New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 IND -5 Underdog/Under 2011 XLV Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25 GB -3 Favorite/Over 2012 XLVI N.Y. Giants 21, New England 17 NE -2.5 Underdog/Under 2013 XLVII Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 SF -4.5 Underdog/Over 2014 XLVIII Seattle 43, Denver 8 DEN -2 Underdog/Over 2015 XLIX New England 28, Seattle 24 SEA -1 Underdog/Over 2016 50 Denver 24, Carolina 10 CAR -4.5 Underdog/Under 2017 LI New England 34, Atlanta 28 NE -3 Favorite/Over 2018 LII Philadelphia 41, New England 33 NE -4.5 Underdog/Over 2019 LIII New England 13, LA Rams 3 NE -2.5 Favorite/Under 2020 LIV Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20 KC -1.5 Favorite/Under 2021 LV Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9 KC -3 Underdog/Under 2022 LVI LA Rams 23, Cincinnati 20 LA -4 Favorite/Under 2023 LVII Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35 PHI -2 Underdog/Over