Super Bowl Betting Trends, Systems, & ATS History

David Evans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Welcome to our deep dive into Super Bowl LVIII betting! As we gear up for the 2024 Super Bowl, join us in exploring the fascinating world of Super Bowl betting trends, systems, and ATS history. This guide is your go-to source for understanding how the Super Bowl betting landscape has evolved and what to expect in 2024. Let’s get ready for Super Bowl 2024 with some interesting insights.

Super Bowl 2024 Spread, Odds and Total

📅 Date: 2/11/24
🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
📺 TV: CBS/Nickelodeon

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
KC Chiefs +111 +2 -110 Over 47.5 -105
SF 49ers -131 -2 -110 Under 47.5 -115

Super Bowl Betting Trends & Systems

  • 17 of last 20 Super Bowl winners have also covered the spread
  • Underdogs have covered the spread in 15 of last 23 Super Bowls
  • Total points have gone UNDER in 4 of last 5 Super Bowls
  • First team to score in the Super Bowl has won 37 of 57 games
  • Wide receivers have scored the first touchdown in 25 Super Bowls
  • 18 of last 20 Super Bowls decided by less than two touchdowns
  • Tails leads Heads as the result of the coin toss by 30 to 27
  • The winner of the coin toss has lost 8 of the last 9 Super Bowls
  • Since 2000, a quarterback has won the MVP award 15 times
  • The team wearing white has won 16 of last 19 Super Bowls (49ers wear white in 2024)

So this should be easy, right? We back tails in the coin toss, which the Chiefs win, we back the 49ers to win and cover the spread, because they’re in white. Then, we can back Deebo Samuel to score the first touchdown and hope nobody scores a lot more as we back under 47.5!

Super Bowl ATS History

Year Super Bowl Final Score Spread Spread/Total Betting Results
2000 XXXIV St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16 STL -7 Push/Under
2001 XXXV Baltimore 34, N.Y. Giants 7 BAL -3 Favorite/Over
2002 XXXVI New England 20, St. Louis 17 STL -14 Underdog/Under
2003 XXXVII Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 OAK -4 Underdog/Over
2004 XXXVIII New England 32, Carolina 29 NE -7 Underdog/Over
2005 XXXIX New England 24, Philadelphia 21 NE -7 Underdog/Under
2006 XL Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10 PIT -4 Favorite/Under
2007 XLI Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17 IND -7 Favorite/Under
2008 XLII N.Y. Giants 17, New England 14 NE -12 Underdog/Under
2009 XLIII Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23 PIT -7 Underdog/Over
2010 XLIV New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 IND -5 Underdog/Under
2011 XLV Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25 GB -3 Favorite/Over
2012 XLVI N.Y. Giants 21, New England 17 NE -2.5 Underdog/Under
2013 XLVII Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 SF -4.5 Underdog/Over
2014 XLVIII Seattle 43, Denver 8 DEN -2 Underdog/Over
2015 XLIX New England 28, Seattle 24 SEA -1 Underdog/Over
2016 50 Denver 24, Carolina 10 CAR -4.5 Underdog/Under
2017 LI New England 34, Atlanta 28 NE -3 Favorite/Over
2018 LII Philadelphia 41, New England 33 NE -4.5 Underdog/Over
2019 LIII New England 13, LA Rams 3 NE -2.5 Favorite/Under
2020 LIV Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20 KC -1.5 Favorite/Under
2021 LV Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9 KC -3 Underdog/Under
2022 LVI LA Rams 23, Cincinnati 20 LA -4 Favorite/Under
2023 LVII Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35 PHI -2 Underdog/Over
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
