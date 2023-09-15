Super Bowl Champion head coach Bruce Arians was asked which of the NFL quarterbacks he worked with he would want in a two-minute drill.

Arians had a long coaching career so he has several options when he considers which quarterback he would choose.

With that being said, his choice could surprise you.

Who Arians Picked

Arians spent one season with the Indianapolis Colts, and that was coincidentally Andrew Luck’s 2012 rookie season.

As Arians explained, during that 2012 season, Luck engineered seven wins out of 11 games in the last two minutes of the game.

Luck was surrounded by rookies during those wins; his poise greatly impressed Arians.

A Different Choice For The Playoffs

Arians selected a different quarterback in a playoff game since Luck did not make it to the playoffs under Arians.

Ben Roethlisberger is his clutch playoff two-minute drill quarterback.

He references the 2009 Super Bowl when Santonio Holmes was named MVP because Ben only had two healthy receivers, and Holmes kept getting his throws.

On this day in 2009, Santonio Holmes made an all-time catch to win Super Bowl XLIII. (via @NFLThrowback)@ToneTime10 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/uP86Qbrt7M — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022

One Glaring Omission

Arians was an assistant coach for both of Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl victories (2006, 2009).

His only Super Bowl victory as a head coach happened in Tampa Bay in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Arians was coaching Tom Brady at that time.

It is a little surprising that he did not mention Brady’s name in this conversation as Brady is the undisputed GOAT among NFL quarterbacks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians celebrate during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV. Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/slg67dSxHq — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) February 8, 2021

NFL Betting Guides 2023