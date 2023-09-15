NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl Champion HC Bruce Arians Shares Which QB He Would Pick In 2 Minute Drill

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Combine

Super Bowl Champion head coach Bruce Arians was asked which of the NFL quarterbacks he worked with he would want in a two-minute drill.

Arians had a long coaching career so he has several options when he considers which quarterback he would choose.

With that being said, his choice could surprise you.

Who Arians Picked

Super Bowl Champion HC Bruce Arians Shares Which QB He Would Pick In 2 Minute Drill

Arians spent one season with the Indianapolis Colts, and that was coincidentally Andrew Luck’s 2012 rookie season.

As Arians explained, during that 2012 season, Luck engineered seven wins out of 11 games in the last two minutes of the game.

Luck was surrounded by rookies during those wins; his poise greatly impressed Arians.

A Different Choice For The Playoffs

Super Bowl Champion HC Bruce Arians Shares Which QB He Would Pick In 2 Minute Drill

Arians selected a different quarterback in a playoff game since Luck did not make it to the playoffs under Arians.

Ben Roethlisberger is his clutch playoff two-minute drill quarterback.

He references the 2009 Super Bowl when Santonio Holmes was named MVP because Ben only had two healthy receivers, and Holmes kept getting his throws.

@profootballfocus Bruce Arians on what QB he’d want with the game on the line 👀 #quarterback #clutch #andrewluck #podcast #colts #fyp ♬ original sound – Pro Football Focus

One Glaring Omission 

10 Tom Brady records that will never be broken in the NFL

Arians was an assistant coach for both of Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl victories (2006, 2009).

His only Super Bowl victory as a head coach happened in Tampa Bay in the 2021 Super Bowl.

Arians was coaching Tom Brady at that time.

It is a little surprising that he did not mention Brady’s name in this conversation as Brady is the undisputed GOAT among NFL quarterbacks.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Arrow to top