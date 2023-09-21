Among the most interesting NFL matchups in Week 3 are happening on Monday night.

Once again, there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader, and it is a star-studded one.

Next week another Monday Night Football doubleheader:

2-0 Philadelphia Eagles vs. 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 on ABC

1-1 LA Rams vs. 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/eoMR3qQLKs — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 19, 2023

At 7:15 PM EDT, the 2023 Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles take on the 2021 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One hour later at 8:15, it is a rematch of the 2022 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Besides the matchups, here are other interesting things to watch for on MNF.

1. One Unbeaten Team Will Go Down

The Eagles and Buccaneers are both 2-0.

It is not surprising that the Eagles are in this position, but the post Tom Brady Bucs starting off this good is a little shocking.

Baker Mayfield has played well as he has shown he could most recently in the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns QB1.

Baker Mayfield says the motto of the Bucs’ offense is “resilience.” — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) September 13, 2023

This Eagles defense will be Mayfield and the Bucs offense’s biggest challenge to date.

The Bucs are the home team which is a blessing; they do not have to deal with the loud Eagles crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

As for the Eagles, the offense has not dominated a game through four quarters yet this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles look like so much of a difference offense under OC Brian Johnson right now. #MINvsPHI — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 15, 2023

Could Monday be the night that happens?

2. We Will Learn More About The 2022 Super Bowl Teams

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-1; little has been discussed about the Rams this season.

Flying under the radar is not a bad thing.

After Week 2, the Rams offense ranks first in the NFL in first downs per game (27.0), tied for first in red zone efficiency (83.3%), and second in yards per game (406.0). #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/GbO5qPpopL — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) September 21, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2, a familiar position as they have started three out of the last four seasons with this record.

A big difference this season is Joe Burrow’s health; is his calf okay?

Joe Burrow walks out to practice with a sleeve on his right calf #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Zqa78f4Ify — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) September 21, 2023

