Super Bowl Champs And Runners-Up Headline Week 3 MNF Doubleheader

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.

Among the most interesting NFL matchups in Week 3 are happening on Monday night.

Once again, there is a Monday Night Football doubleheader, and it is a star-studded one.

At 7:15 PM EDT, the 2023 Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles take on the 2021 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One hour later at 8:15, it is a rematch of the 2022 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Besides the matchups, here are other interesting things to watch for on MNF.

1. One Unbeaten Team Will Go Down

The Eagles and Buccaneers are both 2-0.

It is not surprising that the Eagles are in this position, but the post Tom Brady Bucs starting off this good is a little shocking.

Baker Mayfield has played well as he has shown he could most recently in the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns QB1.

This Eagles defense will be Mayfield and the Bucs offense’s biggest challenge to date.

The Bucs are the home team which is a blessing; they do not have to deal with the loud Eagles crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

As for the Eagles, the offense has not dominated a game through four quarters yet this season.

Could Monday be the night that happens?

2. We Will Learn More About The 2022 Super Bowl Teams

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-1; little has been discussed about the Rams this season.

Flying under the radar is not a bad thing.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2, a familiar position as they have started three out of the last four seasons with this record.

A big difference this season is Joe Burrow’s health; is his calf okay?

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
