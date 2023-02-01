NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tails

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tail

One of the best Super Bowl traditions is betting on the coin toss. Every year, the coin toss is one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets, bringing hundreds of thousands of wagers.

An estimated $7.6 billion was wagered during the 2022 Super Bowl and a significant chunk of that was placed on the coin toss. The Super Bowl Coin Toss has become wildly popular and gives football fans immediate action before the game starts with no handicapping involved.

Several sportsbooks also offer reduced juice for the coin toss bet.

After two straight years of heads winning, the public has poured in on tails. According to BetMGM, 59% of the public is on tails heading into Super Bowl LVII.

59% Percent of Public is on Tails

It seems like the golden rule “Tails never fails” is being applied by the public this year. The coin toss is always a 50-50 chance, and in the last ten years, tails has shown up exactly five times.

Over the last two years, that hasn’t been the case. Heads was called for Super Bowl LV and LVI with tails winning the year prior at Super Bowl LIV.

In Super Bowl history tails has won 29 times or 52% of the time while heads wins 48% of the time or 27 times.

While tails has multiple streaks of four times in a row, heads has the longest streak in history with 5 straight Super Bowls.

Check out all of the Super Bowl coin toss props available at BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Super Bowl Coin Toss

Super Bowl Coin Toss Tails Heads Play
Odds -101 -101 BetOnline logo

Coin Toss Winner Wins Super Bowl

Coin Toss Winner Wins Super Bowl Yes No Play
Odds -105 -105 BetOnline logo

Team to Call Coin Toss is Correct

Team to Call Coin Toss is Correct Yes No Play
Odds -105 -105 BetOnline logo
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tail

Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tails

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1 min
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins Training Camp
Tyler Huntley Named To Pro Bowl Is Precisely What’s Wrong With The Pro Bowl
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady Makes the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Favorites, According to Stephen A. Smith
Tom Brady Makes the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Favorites, According to Stephen A. Smith
Author image Dylan Williams  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach
Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park
5 Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Performances
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Thanksgiving Broadcast Could Break Viewership Records in 2022
Uncertain Futures Lie Ahead For Most Of 2018 NFL Quarterback Class
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Broncos Trade 1st Round Pick, Sign Head Coach Sean Payton
Broncos Trade 1st Round Pick, Sign Head Coach Sean Payton
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
More News
Arrow to top