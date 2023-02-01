Super Bowl Coin Toss: 59% of the Public Betting on Tails

One of the best Super Bowl traditions is betting on the coin toss. Every year, the coin toss is one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets, bringing hundreds of thousands of wagers.

An estimated $7.6 billion was wagered during the 2022 Super Bowl and a significant chunk of that was placed on the coin toss. The Super Bowl Coin Toss has become wildly popular and gives football fans immediate action before the game starts with no handicapping involved.

Several sportsbooks also offer reduced juice for the coin toss bet.

After two straight years of heads winning, the public has poured in on tails. According to BetMGM, 59% of the public is on tails heading into Super Bowl LVII.

It seems like the golden rule “Tails never fails” is being applied by the public this year. The coin toss is always a 50-50 chance, and in the last ten years, tails has shown up exactly five times.

Over the last two years, that hasn’t been the case. Heads was called for Super Bowl LV and LVI with tails winning the year prior at Super Bowl LIV.

In Super Bowl history tails has won 29 times or 52% of the time while heads wins 48% of the time or 27 times.

While tails has multiple streaks of four times in a row, heads has the longest streak in history with 5 straight Super Bowls.

Check out all of the Super Bowl coin toss props available at BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Super Bowl Coin Toss

Super Bowl Coin Toss Tails Heads Play Odds -101 -101

Coin Toss Winner Wins Super Bowl

Coin Toss Winner Wins Super Bowl Yes No Play Odds -105 -105

Team to Call Coin Toss is Correct