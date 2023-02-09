Super Bowl Line Movement: Point Total Moves Towards Under

The Super Bowl is the biggest event in sports, and this year’s edition features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. As the big day draws near, many fans are keeping an eye on the movement of the total points line. The total points line for the game opened up at 49.5 on BetOnline, but quickly rose to 51. However, it now appears that the trend is starting to shift towards the under.

Super Bowl Total Points Line on the Move Towards Unders

With Super Bowl LVII betting heating up, it seems as though many top US sportsbooks are shifting the total points line back down towards the under. Despite the line opening at 49.5 with several sportsbooks, it was quickly backed up to 51.

BetOnline even took a $100,000 wager on over 49.5 soon after they opened up their Super Bowl betting markets. However, it now seems as though bettors are backing under again. Several sportsbooks now have the total at 50.5 and the ever-changing Super Bowl odds look to be moving towards under.

Early bettors of over 49.5 and late under bettors at 51 look like they will have the best lines and odds as the big kick-off draws near. But there is still plenty of time for that to change.

Some bettors believe that the total points have potentially topped out at 51, and if you’re someone who likes the under, now may be the time to act. Unders backers will be hoping that the Eagles ground game led by quarterback Jalen Hurts can slow the game down limiting Chiefs possessions.

On the other hand, overs bettors will be hoping that the high-octane Chiefs offense can rack up quick points and force the Eagles into a shootout.

The Super Bowl is a high-stakes game, and the point movement can change quickly. It’s always important to stay up-to-date on the latest odds and trends in order to make an informed wager.