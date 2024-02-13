The neon lights have dimmed on the first Super Bowl in Sin City.

The NFL’s bet paid off.

Big time.

Thanks to the “Swifties,” right?

Partly.

Las Vegas did the rest.

“Safe to say the NFL looks forward to coming back” — Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Las Vegas as the host for Super Bowl LVIII and assured more big games are in the city’s future. pic.twitter.com/qXB28LovLW — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) February 12, 2024

Chiefs-49ers Establish Super Bowl Viewership Record

Guided by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night captured Super Bowl LVIII by rallying to top the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of at Allegiant Stadium.

And despite pop star conspiracy theories by right-wing lawmakers, the Chiefs have constructed a dynasty with three Lombardi Trophies over the past five seasons. And no, Taylor Swift didn’t start dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to expand to her international stage to blunt GOP messaging.

Swift and her waves of followers helped boost Sunday’s ratings to historical levels. The Chiefs-49ers drew an all-time high 123.4 million average viewership across all of CBS’ streaming platforms. The rating showed an seven percent increase over last year’s title clash (115.1 million viewers).

TAYLOR SWIFT EFFECT: Football viewership among girls ages 12-17 spiked an astounding 53% at the start of the season — and the pop icon’s influence stretches far beyond, impacting merch sales and the brand value of both the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs. https://t.co/qU99UR9YZg pic.twitter.com/qKMax2Qjcx — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 7, 2024

Chiefs’ Financial Value Will Spike

The Chiefs are already favored to capture Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. While Las Vegas proved to be an entertaining Super Bowl stop-over, New Orleans – again – is scheduled to host the league championship on Feb. 9, 2025. “The Big Easy” staged 10 Super Bowls, one behind Miami, the all-time leader.

The Chiefs received +500 action to become the first NFL team to collect three consecutive Super Bowl titles. The 49ers (+600) and Detroit Lions (+700) rounded out the top three favored by BetOnline Sportsbook.

With their trophy case expanding, the Chiefs’ financial value likely will follow. Forbes listed the 2023 Chiefs at $4.3 billion, ranking 23rd in the 32-team association.

Owned by the Hunt family since 1959, the Chiefs have appeared in five consecutive AFC Championship Games. Earning three Super Bowl rings and MVP honors, Mahomes’ star power likely will help increase the franchise’s value.

Significantly.

Is the GOP concerned Swift will pen a new song about her boyfriend’s team?

The official logo for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans: pic.twitter.com/6eRjS7jLLN — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 12, 2024

NFL Super Bowl LIX Championship Odds

Here are futures odds for which NFL team will capture Super Bowl LVIX on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

NFL Teams Super Bowl LVIX Championship Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +500 San Francisco 49ers +600 Detroit Lions +700 Baltimore Ravens +1200 Buffalo Bills +1400 Cincinnati Bengals +1600 Green Bay Packers +1600 Dallas Cowboys +1800 Miami Dolphins +1800 Philadelphia Eagles +1800 Los Angles Chargers +2200 Houston Texans +2500 New York Jets +2500 Atlanta Falcons +3300 Cleveland Browns +3300 Jacksonville Jaguars +3300 Los Angeles Rams +3300 Chicago Bears +4000 Indianapolis Colts +4000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +6600 Seattle Seahawks +6600 Arizona Cardinals +7500 Las Vegas Raiders +7500 Denver Broncos +10000 New England Patriots +10000 New Orleans Saints +10000 New York Giants +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Washington Commanders +10000 Carolina Panthers +15000

*-Odds Through Monday