Super Bowl LIX Odds: As NFL’s Las Vegas Classic Goes Dark, BetOnline Sportsbook Favors 2-Time Defending Champion Kansas City Chiefs To Claim Trifecta

Jeff Hawkins
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference

The neon lights have dimmed on the first Super Bowl in Sin City.

The NFL’s bet paid off.

Big time.

Thanks to the “Swifties,” right?

Partly.

Las Vegas did the rest.

Chiefs-49ers Establish Super Bowl Viewership Record 

Guided by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night captured Super Bowl LVIII by rallying to top the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of at Allegiant Stadium. 

And despite pop star conspiracy theories by right-wing lawmakers, the Chiefs have constructed a dynasty with three Lombardi Trophies over the past five seasons. And no, Taylor Swift didn’t start dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to expand to her international stage to blunt GOP messaging. 

Swift and her waves of followers helped boost Sunday’s ratings to historical levels. The Chiefs-49ers drew an all-time high 123.4 million average viewership across all of CBS’ streaming platforms. The rating showed an seven percent increase over last year’s title clash (115.1 million viewers). 

Chiefs’ Financial Value Will Spike 

The Chiefs are already favored to capture Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. While Las Vegas proved to be an entertaining Super Bowl stop-over, New Orleans – again – is scheduled to host the league championship on Feb. 9, 2025. “The Big Easy” staged 10 Super Bowls, one behind Miami, the all-time leader. 

The Chiefs received +500 action to become the first NFL team to collect three consecutive Super Bowl titles. The 49ers (+600) and Detroit Lions (+700) rounded out the top three favored by BetOnline Sportsbook. 

With their trophy case expanding, the Chiefs’ financial value likely will follow. Forbes listed the 2023 Chiefs at $4.3 billion, ranking 23rd in the 32-team association.  

Owned by the Hunt family since 1959, the Chiefs have appeared in five consecutive AFC Championship Games. Earning three Super Bowl rings and MVP honors, Mahomes’ star power likely will help increase the franchise’s value. 

Significantly. 

Is the GOP concerned Swift will pen a new song about her boyfriend’s team? 

NFL Super Bowl LIX Championship  Odds

Here are futures odds for which NFL team will capture Super Bowl LVIX on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

NFL Teams Super Bowl LVIX Championship Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +500 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +600 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +700 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +1200 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +1400 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +1600 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +1600 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +1800 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +1800 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +1800 BetOnline logo
Los Angles Chargers +2200 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +2500 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +2500 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +3300 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +3300 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +3300 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +3300 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bears +4000 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +4000 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings +5000 BetOnline logo
Tampa  Bay Buccaneers +5000 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +6600 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks +6600 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +7500 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +7500 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +10000 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +10000 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +10000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +10000 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +10000 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +10000 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +15000 BetOnline logo

*-Odds Through Monday

49ers BetOnline Sportsbook Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl LIX
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

