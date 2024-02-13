The neon lights have dimmed on the first Super Bowl in Sin City.
The NFL’s bet paid off.
Big time.
Thanks to the “Swifties,” right?
Partly.
Las Vegas did the rest.
“Safe to say the NFL looks forward to coming back” — Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Las Vegas as the host for Super Bowl LVIII and assured more big games are in the city’s future. pic.twitter.com/qXB28LovLW
— KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) February 12, 2024
Chiefs-49ers Establish Super Bowl Viewership Record
Guided by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night captured Super Bowl LVIII by rallying to top the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime of at Allegiant Stadium.
And despite pop star conspiracy theories by right-wing lawmakers, the Chiefs have constructed a dynasty with three Lombardi Trophies over the past five seasons. And no, Taylor Swift didn’t start dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to expand to her international stage to blunt GOP messaging.
Swift and her waves of followers helped boost Sunday’s ratings to historical levels. The Chiefs-49ers drew an all-time high 123.4 million average viewership across all of CBS’ streaming platforms. The rating showed an seven percent increase over last year’s title clash (115.1 million viewers).
TAYLOR SWIFT EFFECT: Football viewership among girls ages 12-17 spiked an astounding 53% at the start of the season — and the pop icon’s influence stretches far beyond, impacting merch sales and the brand value of both the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs. https://t.co/qU99UR9YZg pic.twitter.com/qKMax2Qjcx
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 7, 2024
Chiefs’ Financial Value Will Spike
The Chiefs are already favored to capture Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. While Las Vegas proved to be an entertaining Super Bowl stop-over, New Orleans – again – is scheduled to host the league championship on Feb. 9, 2025. “The Big Easy” staged 10 Super Bowls, one behind Miami, the all-time leader.
The Chiefs received +500 action to become the first NFL team to collect three consecutive Super Bowl titles. The 49ers (+600) and Detroit Lions (+700) rounded out the top three favored by BetOnline Sportsbook.
With their trophy case expanding, the Chiefs’ financial value likely will follow. Forbes listed the 2023 Chiefs at $4.3 billion, ranking 23rd in the 32-team association.
Owned by the Hunt family since 1959, the Chiefs have appeared in five consecutive AFC Championship Games. Earning three Super Bowl rings and MVP honors, Mahomes’ star power likely will help increase the franchise’s value.
Significantly.
Is the GOP concerned Swift will pen a new song about her boyfriend’s team?
The official logo for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans: pic.twitter.com/6eRjS7jLLN
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 12, 2024
NFL Super Bowl LIX Championship Odds
Here are futures odds for which NFL team will capture Super Bowl LVIX on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome, according to Betonline Sportsbook:
|NFL Teams
|Super Bowl LVIX Championship Odds
|Play
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|Detroit Lions
|+700
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1200
|Buffalo Bills
|+1400
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1600
|Green Bay Packers
|+1600
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1800
|Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+1800
|Los Angles Chargers
|+2200
|Houston Texans
|+2500
|New York Jets
|+2500
|Atlanta Falcons
|+3300
|Cleveland Browns
|+3300
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+3300
|Los Angeles Rams
|+3300
|Chicago Bears
|+4000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+5000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+5000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+6600
|Seattle Seahawks
|+6600
|Arizona Cardinals
|+7500
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+7500
|Denver Broncos
|+10000
|New England Patriots
|+10000
|New Orleans Saints
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|Washington Commanders
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+15000
*-Odds Through Monday