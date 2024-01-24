NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl Logo Theory Explained: Conspiracy Predicts 49ers-Ravens Matchup

Author image
Gia Nguyen

Sports Editor
3 min read
The NFL script was reportedly leaked last week by CTV, a Canadian news network, which implied that the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on February 11th, 2024.

Now, there is another conspiracy floating around on social media that centers around the Super Bowl logo colors. For the third consecutive year, it seems like the NFL has designed the Super Bowl logo based around the teams that will eventually play for the Lombardi Trophy.

The logo, which is designed before the NFL Playoffs begin, has featured the color scheme of teams that have eventually played in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Logo Theory

In 2022, the Super Bowl LVI logo featured an orange and yellow color scheme. That season, the Cincinnati Bengals met the Los Angeles Rams in the championship game.

The following year, the Super Bowl LVII logo featured green and red colors. In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles coincidentally met the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Fans seem to have caught on the to marketing strategy and have predicted that the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Super Bowl 2024 logo ironically features a purple and red color scheme, which fits in with the NFL script revealed to CTV, the Canadian news network that “leaked” the information.

If the conspiracy holds true, the 49ers appear to be on their way to the sixth Super Bowl victory in franchise history. In each of the previous two Super Bowls, the team whose colors are prominently featured in the logo has gone on to lose.

This year, the logo appears to be predominantly purple, meaning that the 49ers would fit the script as the eventual Super Bowl 2024 winner.

Previous Super Bowl Logos Had No Correlation To Matchup

Prior to the past three seasons, the logo had not been closely associated with the teams expected to play on Super Bowl Sunday.

From 2011 until 2021, the Super Bowl moved to a predominantly silver logo that featured the Lombardi Trophy.

While there were some colors added beginning in 2017, they never correlated with the Super Bowl teams.


