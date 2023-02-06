Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds + Past Winners And Odds

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Travis Kelce HOF

Who Decides On Super Bowl MVP?

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Super Bowl is selected through a voting process that involves 16 NFL journalists and a fan vote. The journalists, who are made up of writers and broadcasters, account for 80% of the voting while the fan vote contributes the remaining 20%. The MVP is awarded to the player who had the biggest impact on their team’s success during the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is the most prestigious sporting event of the year and the players who perform best on this global stage will receive recognition in the form of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Betting on the MVP is a widely popular activity in the Super Bowl prop market, and it becomes available as soon as the NFL Playoffs start.

In the NFL, quarterbacks play a crucial role, so it’s not surprising that the two quarterbacks from the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are favorites for the MVP award.

With the Super Bowl 57 matchup now set, we are only a week away from the big game.

Past MVP’s & Odds

Super Bowl MVP winner MVP odds Position
56 Cooper Kupp +600 WR
55 Tom Brady +187 QB
54 Patrick Mahomes  +110 QB
53 Julian Edelman +2,000 WR
52 Nick Foles +325 QB
51 Tom Brady +150 QB
50 Von Miller +2,200 LB
49 Tom Brady +160 QB
48 Malcolm Smith +2,000 LB
47 Joe Flacco +250 QB
46 Eli Manning +210 QB
45 Aaron Rodgers +175 QB
44 Drew Brees +180 QB

Super Bowl LVII MVP Favorites

Jalen Hurts – QB – Philadelphia Eagles – +110

Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP with odds of +110. He is the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently favored to win the Super Bowl. Hurts has had a successful season with 24 touchdown passes and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes – QB – Kansas City Chiefs – +130

Patrick Mahomes has odds of +130 to win the MVP award. In his five years as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has made it to five AFC Championships and three Super Bowls. Despite being hampered by a high ankle sprain, Mahomes still managed to lead the team to victory in the AFC Championship with 29 completed passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Travis Kelce – TE – Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has odds of +1,000 to win the MVP. He is considered the most dominant tight end in football and had impressive performances in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship with 14 catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns, and seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, respectively. Kelce is expected to play a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ success against the Philadelphia Eagles.

 

Super Bowl MVP Odds Play
Jalen Hurts +110 BetOnline logo
Patrick Mahomes +130 BetOnline logo
Travis Kelce +1000 BetOnline logo
AJ Brown +1200 BetOnline logo

 

Topics  
Chiefs Eagles Featured Story NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch
Arrow to top