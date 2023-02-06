Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds + Past Winners And Odds

Who Decides On Super Bowl MVP?
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Super Bowl is selected through a voting process that involves 16 NFL journalists and a fan vote. The journalists, who are made up of writers and broadcasters, account for 80% of the voting while the fan vote contributes the remaining 20%. The MVP is awarded to the player who had the biggest impact on their team’s success during the Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl is the most prestigious sporting event of the year and the players who perform best on this global stage will receive recognition in the form of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Betting on the MVP is a widely popular activity in the Super Bowl prop market, and it becomes available as soon as the NFL Playoffs start.
In the NFL, quarterbacks play a crucial role, so it’s not surprising that the two quarterbacks from the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are favorites for the MVP award.
With the Super Bowl 57 matchup now set, we are only a week away from the big game.
Past MVP’s & Odds
|Super Bowl
|MVP winner
|MVP odds
|Position
|56
|Cooper Kupp
|+600
|WR
|55
|Tom Brady
|+187
|QB
|54
|Patrick Mahomes
|+110
|QB
|53
|Julian Edelman
|+2,000
|WR
|52
|Nick Foles
|+325
|QB
|51
|Tom Brady
|+150
|QB
|50
|Von Miller
|+2,200
|LB
|49
|Tom Brady
|+160
|QB
|48
|Malcolm Smith
|+2,000
|LB
|47
|Joe Flacco
|+250
|QB
|46
|Eli Manning
|+210
|QB
|45
|Aaron Rodgers
|+175
|QB
|44
|Drew Brees
|+180
|QB
Super Bowl LVII MVP Favorites
Jalen Hurts – QB – Philadelphia Eagles – +110
Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP with odds of +110. He is the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently favored to win the Super Bowl. Hurts has had a successful season with 24 touchdown passes and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes – QB – Kansas City Chiefs – +130
Patrick Mahomes has odds of +130 to win the MVP award. In his five years as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has made it to five AFC Championships and three Super Bowls. Despite being hampered by a high ankle sprain, Mahomes still managed to lead the team to victory in the AFC Championship with 29 completed passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
Travis Kelce – TE – Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce has odds of +1,000 to win the MVP. He is considered the most dominant tight end in football and had impressive performances in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship with 14 catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns, and seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, respectively. Kelce is expected to play a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ success against the Philadelphia Eagles.
|Super Bowl MVP
|Odds
|Play
|Jalen Hurts
|+110
|Patrick Mahomes
|+130
|Travis Kelce
|+1000
|AJ Brown
|+1200