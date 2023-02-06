Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds + Past Winners And Odds

Who Decides On Super Bowl MVP?

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Super Bowl is selected through a voting process that involves 16 NFL journalists and a fan vote. The journalists, who are made up of writers and broadcasters, account for 80% of the voting while the fan vote contributes the remaining 20%. The MVP is awarded to the player who had the biggest impact on their team’s success during the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is the most prestigious sporting event of the year and the players who perform best on this global stage will receive recognition in the form of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Betting on the MVP is a widely popular activity in the Super Bowl prop market, and it becomes available as soon as the NFL Playoffs start.

In the NFL, quarterbacks play a crucial role, so it’s not surprising that the two quarterbacks from the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are favorites for the MVP award.

With the Super Bowl 57 matchup now set, we are only a week away from the big game.

Past MVP’s & Odds

Super Bowl MVP winner MVP odds Position 56 Cooper Kupp +600 WR 55 Tom Brady +187 QB 54 Patrick Mahomes +110 QB 53 Julian Edelman +2,000 WR 52 Nick Foles +325 QB 51 Tom Brady +150 QB 50 Von Miller +2,200 LB 49 Tom Brady +160 QB 48 Malcolm Smith +2,000 LB 47 Joe Flacco +250 QB 46 Eli Manning +210 QB 45 Aaron Rodgers +175 QB 44 Drew Brees +180 QB

Super Bowl LVII MVP Favorites

Jalen Hurts – QB – Philadelphia Eagles – +110

Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP with odds of +110. He is the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently favored to win the Super Bowl. Hurts has had a successful season with 24 touchdown passes and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes – QB – Kansas City Chiefs – +130

Patrick Mahomes has odds of +130 to win the MVP award. In his five years as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team has made it to five AFC Championships and three Super Bowls. Despite being hampered by a high ankle sprain, Mahomes still managed to lead the team to victory in the AFC Championship with 29 completed passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Travis Kelce – TE – Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has odds of +1,000 to win the MVP. He is considered the most dominant tight end in football and had impressive performances in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship with 14 catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns, and seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, respectively. Kelce is expected to play a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ success against the Philadelphia Eagles.