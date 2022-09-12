Super Bowl LVII Odds After First NFL Sunday | Bills Remain Favorites

The first NFL Sunday of 2022 brought even more drama and excitement than expected as we take a look at the current Super Bowl LVII odds ahead of week 2.

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750 Kansas City Chiefs +800 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Philadelphia Eagles +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Green Bay Packers +1600 Los Angeles Rams +1600 Denver Broncos +2000 San Francisco 49ers +2000 Minnesota Vikings +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2500 Cincinnati Bengals +2800 Miami Dolphins +2800

Who Are The Super Bowl Movers And Shakers So Far?

Each of the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kansas City Chiefs have saw their odds slashed after week 1 victories over Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals respectively.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are now a staggering +1400 to win Super Bowl LVII after being priced at +2000 just last week, as the comfortable win against Detroit plays in their favor.

Following Joe Burrow’s underwhelming performance in Cincinnati’s overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals have seen their odds drift from +1600 to +2800 despite making the Super Bowl last season.

Dallas are now +5000 after opening the market at +2200 following news of QB Dak Prescott’s injury, which will require surgery and keep the former MVP out of action for up to eight weeks.