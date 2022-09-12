NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVII Odds After First NFL Sunday | Bills Remain Favorites

Joe Lyons
The first NFL Sunday of 2022 brought even more drama and excitement than expected as we take a look at the current Super Bowl LVII odds ahead of week 2. 

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750
Kansas City Chiefs +800
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Philadelphia Eagles +1400
Baltimore Ravens +1600
Green Bay Packers +1600
Los Angeles Rams +1600
Denver Broncos +2000
San Francisco 49ers +2000
Minnesota Vikings +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2500
Cincinnati Bengals +2800
Miami Dolphins +2800

Who Are The Super Bowl Movers And Shakers So Far?

Each of the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kansas City Chiefs have saw their odds slashed after week 1 victories over Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals respectively.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are now a staggering +1400 to win Super Bowl LVII after being priced at +2000 just last week, as the comfortable win against Detroit plays in their favor.

Following Joe Burrow’s underwhelming performance in Cincinnati’s overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals have seen their odds drift from +1600 to +2800 despite making the Super Bowl last season.

Dallas are now +5000 after opening the market at +2200 following news of QB Dak Prescott’s injury, which will require surgery and keep the former MVP out of action for up to eight weeks.

NFL News and Rumors
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
