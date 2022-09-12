Super Bowl LVII Odds After First NFL Sunday | Bills Remain Favorites

The first NFL Sunday of 2022 brought even more drama and excitement than expected as we take a look at the current Super Bowl LVII odds ahead of week 2.
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
|1.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL BettingT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 EachT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFLT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+800
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+1400
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|Green Bay Packers
|+1600
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1600
|Denver Broncos
|+2000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+2000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2800
|Miami Dolphins
|+2800
Who Are The Super Bowl Movers And Shakers So Far?
Each of the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kansas City Chiefs have saw their odds slashed after week 1 victories over Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals respectively.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are now a staggering +1400 to win Super Bowl LVII after being priced at +2000 just last week, as the comfortable win against Detroit plays in their favor.
Following Joe Burrow’s underwhelming performance in Cincinnati’s overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals have seen their odds drift from +1600 to +2800 despite making the Super Bowl last season.
Dallas are now +5000 after opening the market at +2200 following news of QB Dak Prescott’s injury, which will require surgery and keep the former MVP out of action for up to eight weeks.
Mahomes right on the 💰
📺: #KCvsAZ on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SO6ObDqAc2 pic.twitter.com/hp47FpgHrR
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022