Super Bowl LVII Prop Involves Weight Of Jason Kelce’s Newborn

One of the cooler storylines of Super Bowl LVII is the “Kelce Bowl,” as Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will play against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Kelce boys are the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.

Besides betting on the winner of the game, there are hundreds of fun Super Bowl props to bet on, like the coin toss winner and Gatorade color. However, sportsbooks are offering one of the more unique props in recent memory that involves Jason Kelce’s soon-to-be newborn.

BetOnline is offering a special Kelce Bowl bet. Jason and Kylie Kelce have two daughters and are set to welcome their third child very soon. Kylie is bringing her OB-GYN to the game just in case the baby unexpectedly arrives on Super Bowl Sunday.

Fans can now bet on which total will be higher, the weight of Jason and Kylie Kelce’s newborn baby (-200) or Travis’s total receptions (+160).

What Will be Higher Odds Play Weight of Jason and Kylie kelce’s newborn baby -200 Travis Kelce Total Receptions +160

Travis Kelce Vs. 2023 Masters

If you’re looking for more unique bets involving the Kelce brothers, online sportsbooks are offering cross sports props, combining the Super Bowl with another event in sports.

There is a prop involving Travis’s receiving yards and the 2023 Masters. If you believe Travis’s receiving yards will be higher than the highest single-round score at the 2023 Masters, the odds are -115. If you believe the Masters’ single-round score will be higher than the receiving yards total, the odds are also -115.

What Will be Higher Odds Play Travis Kelce Total Receiving Yards -115 Highest Single-Round Score at the Masters 2023 -115

Travis Kecle Vs. Penalty Kicks

Soccer fans, this bet might pique your interest.

Travis Kelce’s total touchdowns are being matched against the total number of penalty kicks awarded in the MLS match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC.

If you believe Travis’s total touchdowns will be higher than the total number of penalty kicks awarded in the LA Galaxy and LAFC game, the odds are set at -500. If you want to take the penalty kick total over the touchdowns, the odds are +350.