Super Bowl LVII Props: Gatorade, National Anthem, And Coin Toss

Dan Girolamo
Andy Reid gets a gatorade bath in Super Bowl LIV.

The Super Bowl is more than just a game; it’s an experience. The Super Bowl allows fans multiple opportunities to bet on props surrounding the event that have nothing to do with the score of the game.

According to the American Gaming Association, 50.4 million people in the United States will bet on Super Bowl LVII.

If you’re looking to bet on these unique aspects of the game, check out three interesting props to consider for Super Bowl LVII.

Gatorade Color

Traditionally, the winning Super Bowl coach receives a Gatorade bath from their players. If you’re unfamiliar with this terminology, a Gatorade bath occurs when players dump Gatorade, or a colored liquid, on their head coach to celebrate their victory.

Online sportsbooks are allowing users to bet on the color of the liquid poured on the winning coach. The favorite is orange at -110. Yellow/green/lime is at +225, followed by blue at +500.

When the Kansas Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, the color of the liquid was orange. When the Philadelphia Eagles won in 2018, the color was yellow.

Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Coach Odds Play
Orange -110 BetOnline logo
Yellow/Green/Lime +225 BetOnline logo
Blue +500 BetOnline logo
Clear/Water +1200 BetOnline logo
Red/Pink +1400 BetOnline logo
Purple +1600 BetOnline logo

National Anthem

At Super Bowl LVII, country superstar Chris Stapleton will sing the National Anthem. Fans will have a chance to bet how long Stapleton’s anthem will take.

BetOnline set the anthem total at 127 seconds, just over two minutes. If you believe the anthem will be longer than 127 seconds, the odds are set at -160. If you think the anthem will be shorter than 127 seconds, the odds are +120.

Length of U.S. National Anthem by Chris Stapleton Odds Play
Over 127 Seconds -160 BetOnline logo
Under 127 Seconds +120 BetOnline logo

Coin Toss

Fans can call it in the air as BetOnline is offering odds on the opening coin toss, and it’s as close to even as you can get.

The odds for heads and tails are set at -101. Heads has been the coin toss winner in four of the last five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl LVII Coin Toss Odds Play
Heads -101 BetOnline logo
Tails -101 BetOnline logo
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
