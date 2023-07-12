NFL football is around the corner, as teams are set to open their training camps in mid-July. With the start of the season rapidly approaching, which team is favored to win the Super Bowl? Below, we explore the odds for each NFL team to win Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles Favored To Return To Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a memorable Super Bowl that included plenty of big plays on and off the field. Here’s a look at some top moments from Sunday night’s game: https://t.co/Q0zQMtZ3gk — The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2023

The top teams in each conference heading into the 2023-2024 NFL season squared off in Super Bowl LVII. According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, the Kansas City Chiefs (+650) are the overall favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII. The Philadelphia Eagles have the next best odds (+700) to win the Lombardi Trophy.

In Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Philadelphia led the game 24-14 at halftime, but the Chiefs outscored the Eagles 24-11 to win their second Super Bowl in four years. Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP, completing 21-27 passes with three touchdowns.

The Chiefs return their two most important players on the offensive side of the ball, including Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game for the last five seasons. Until another team can secure home-field advantage in the playoffs, the Chiefs remain the team to beat.

Like the Chiefs, the Eagles return virtually everyone on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles even improved their defense in the NFL Draft by drafting a pair of Georgia defenders, and Nolan Smith.

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Behind the Chiefs and Eagles, which teams have the best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The Cincinnati Bengals (+850) have proven they can beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the biggest stage. During the 2021-2022 season, the Bengals traveled to Arrowhead and defeated the Chiefs 27-24 to reach Super Bowl LVI. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals have defeated the Chiefs in three of their last four matchups.

Some interesting teams to keep an eye on include the Miami Dolphins (+1800), who hired Vic Fangio to be the defensive coordinator and traded for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey; the Baltimore Ravens (+2000), who signed Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal; and the Detriot Lions (+2500), who are the favorites to win the NFC North after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Winner Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +650 Philadelphia Eagles +700 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Buffalo Bills +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 New York Jets +1400 Dallas Cowboys +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Baltimore Ravens +2000 Detroit Lions +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Seattle Seahawks +2800 Cleveland Browns +3300 Los Angeles Chargers +3300 Minnesota Vikings +4500 Green Bay Packers +5000 New England Patriots +5000 New Orleans Saints +5000 Denver Broncos +5500 Las Vegas Raiders +5500 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Atlanta Falcons +6600 Chicago Bears +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 New York Giants +6600 Carolina Panthers +8000 Tennessee Titans +8000 Washington Commanders +8000 Houston Texans +10000 Indianapolis Colts +10000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +10000 Arizona Cardinals +15000

