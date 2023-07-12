NFL News and Rumors

NFL Futures: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Odds – Chiefs, Eagles Favored To Win It All

Dan Girolamo
NFL football is around the corner, as teams are set to open their training camps in mid-July. With the start of the season rapidly approaching, which team is favored to win the Super Bowl? Below, we explore the odds for each NFL team to win Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles Favored To Return To Super Bowl

The top teams in each conference heading into the 2023-2024 NFL season squared off in Super Bowl LVII. According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, the Kansas City Chiefs (+650) are the overall favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII. The Philadelphia Eagles have the next best odds (+700) to win the Lombardi Trophy.

In Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Philadelphia led the game 24-14 at halftime, but the Chiefs outscored the Eagles 24-11 to win their second Super Bowl in four years. Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP, completing 21-27 passes with three touchdowns.

The Chiefs return their two most important players on the offensive side of the ball, including Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game for the last five seasons. Until another team can secure home-field advantage in the playoffs, the Chiefs remain the team to beat.

Like the Chiefs, the Eagles return virtually everyone on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles even improved their defense in the NFL Draft by drafting a pair of Georgia defenders, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Behind the Chiefs and Eagles, which teams have the best odds to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The Cincinnati Bengals (+850) have proven they can beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the biggest stage. During the 2021-2022 season, the Bengals traveled to Arrowhead and defeated the Chiefs 27-24 to reach Super Bowl LVI. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals have defeated the Chiefs in three of their last four matchups.

Some interesting teams to keep an eye on include the Miami Dolphins (+1800), who hired Vic Fangio to be the defensive coordinator and traded for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey; the Baltimore Ravens (+2000), who signed Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal; and the Detriot Lions (+2500), who are the favorites to win the NFC North after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

2024 Super Bowl LVIII Winner Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +650 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +700 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +850 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +1000 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +1000 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +1400 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +1600 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +1800 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +2000 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +2500 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks +2800 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +3300 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers +3300 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings +4500 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +5000 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +5000 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +5000 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +5500 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +5500 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +6600 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bears +6600 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +6600 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +6600 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +8000 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +8000 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +8000 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +10000 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +10000 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +10000 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +15000 BetOnline logo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
