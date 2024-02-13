NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII Becomes Most-Watched Telecast Ever

Dan Girolamo
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference

CBS Sports announced that Super Bowl LVIII is the most-watched telecast in history, with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers.

Super Bowl LVIII Becomes Most-Watched Broadcast Ever

123.3 million viewers breaks the previous record of 115.1 million set during last year’s Super Bowl.

The 123.4 million average viewers come from all platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and NFL+.

CBS accounted for 120 million viewers, the largest audience ever for a single network.

More Viewership Records

Across all networks, more than 200 million viewers watched all or part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. This marks the highest unduplicated total audience in history, breaking the 184 million from Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVIII is now the most-streamed Super Bowl ever, with a majority of the streaming audience coming from Paramount+.

Final Nielsen data will be available on Feb. 13.

NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
