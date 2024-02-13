Super Bowl LVIII Becomes Most-Watched Telecast Ever

CBS Sports announced that Super Bowl LVIII is the most-watched telecast in history, with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers.

Super Bowl LVIII Becomes Most-Watched Broadcast Ever

CBS Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVIII is the most-watched telecast in history with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across platforms. Link to Release: https://t.co/DHc9XPBwSn pic.twitter.com/GR3w2hbBwn — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) February 13, 2024

123.3 million viewers breaks the previous record of 115.1 million set during last year’s Super Bowl.

The 123.4 million average viewers come from all platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and NFL+.

CBS accounted for 120 million viewers, the largest audience ever for a single network.

More Viewership Records

This year's 'Super Bowl' becomes the most watched TV program in the US since the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 (123.4M; via Deadline). pic.twitter.com/NMPYgyhfjR — chart data (@chartdata) February 13, 2024

Across all networks, more than 200 million viewers watched all or part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. This marks the highest unduplicated total audience in history, breaking the 184 million from Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVIII is now the most-streamed Super Bowl ever, with a majority of the streaming audience coming from Paramount+.

Final Nielsen data will be available on Feb. 13.