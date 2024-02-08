Who is ready to anoint Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes as the greatest quarterback in NFL history?

Better than seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Better than Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana and each of their four league championships.

Better than Troy Aikman’s trio of titles.

In the spirit of the US Supreme Court staging a historic presidential hearing Thursday, there is a case to be made that Mahomes, who is listed by BetOnline Sportsbook as the favorite to be named MVP of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII, is developing into the best — ever.

But is it too early to make the proclamation?

.@PatrickMahomes‘ toughness was on full display in last year’s Super Bowl 😤 pic.twitter.com/wT4RayfoWC — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 8, 2024

Patrick Mahomes Preps For 4th Super Bowl In 6 Seasons

While earning his second Super Bowl ring last February, Mahomes proved his toughness. After rolling his ankle during the first half, the 2022 NFL MVP shook off the re-aggravated injury and threw three touchdown passes, guiding the Chiefs on a last-minute, game-winning drive. Placekicker Harrison Butker connected on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining, clinching the 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since taking over the Chiefs’ starting QB role, Mahomes, the 2017 No. 10 overall draft pick, is prepping to appear in his fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, joining an elite fraternity of eight QBs who have taken snaps in that many title tilts.

“You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes said, as reported by biography.com. “You never know how many you’re going to get to or if you’re going to get to any. So, it truly is special.”

At 28 years old, Mahomes has compiled 14 playoff wins and trails only Brady (35) and Montana (16) on the NFL’s all-time list.

September 23, 2018: Patrick Mahomes throws his first touchdown pass at Arrowhead Stadium 😮‍💨 (🎥 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/7ayN4sxeGc — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 8, 2024

Mahomes vs. Tom Brady: Who Deserves GOAT Status?

When debating the greatest QB of all time, Brady’s name generally begins and ends the conversation.

Who can deny the former Michigan signal-caller. Seven Super Bowl championships could prove to be too great of a professional mountain to climb for anyone, including Mahomes, who threw for 5,097 yards and 50 TDs as a rookie. He is the lone QB to amass 5,000-yard seasons in both college and the NFL.

Entering Sunday with 39 playoff passing TDs, Mahomes ranks sixth, one behind Peyton Manning and five behind Brett Favre. Brady, of course, leads the list with 88, 43 more than Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers.

It may be a stretch to consider Mahomes as the best QB in NFL history – for now.

Let’s talk again in 2030.

Super Bowl LVIII MVP Odds

Here is a look at the odds of which player will be named Super Bowl LVIII MVP Sunday, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Players Super Bowl LVIII MVP Odds Play Patrick Mahomes +140 Brock Purdy +250 Christian McCaffrey +450 Travis Kelce +700 Deebo Samuel +2000 Isaiah Pacheco +2500 Rashee Rice +2500 Field (Any Other Player) +3300 George Kittle +6600 Brandon Aiyuk +6600 Chris Jones +7500 Fred Warner +7500 Nick Bosa +8000 George Karlaftis +15000 L’jarius Sneed +15000 Willie Gay +20000 Marques Valdez-Scantling +20000 Mike Edwards +25000 Dre Greenlaw +25000 Chase Young +30000 Javon Hargrave +30000 Justin Watson +30000 Harrison Butker +30000 Jake Moody +30000 Kadarius Toney +50000

* Odds current at time of publication