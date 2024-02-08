NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII: Is Patrick Mahomes Best Ever? BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Chiefs QB To Earn MVP Honor

Jeff Hawkins
Who is ready to anoint Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes as the greatest quarterback in NFL history?

Better than seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Better than Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana and each of their four league championships.

Better than Troy Aikman’s trio of titles.

In the spirit of the US Supreme Court staging a historic presidential hearing Thursday, there is a case to be made that Mahomes, who is listed by BetOnline Sportsbook as the favorite to be named MVP of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII, is developing into the best — ever.

But is it too early to make the proclamation?

Patrick Mahomes Preps For 4th Super Bowl In 6 Seasons

While earning his second Super Bowl ring last February, Mahomes proved his toughness. After rolling his ankle during the first half, the 2022 NFL MVP shook off the re-aggravated injury and threw three touchdown passes, guiding the Chiefs on a last-minute, game-winning drive. Placekicker Harrison Butker connected on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining, clinching the 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since taking over the Chiefs’ starting QB role, Mahomes, the 2017 No. 10 overall draft pick, is prepping to appear in his fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, joining an elite fraternity of eight QBs who have taken snaps in that many title tilts.

“You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes said, as reported by biography.com. “You never know how many you’re going to get to or if you’re going to get to any. So, it truly is special.”

At 28 years old, Mahomes has compiled 14 playoff wins and trails only Brady (35) and Montana (16) on the NFL’s all-time list.

Mahomes vs. Tom Brady: Who Deserves GOAT Status?

When debating the greatest QB of all time, Brady’s name generally begins and ends the conversation.

Who can deny the former Michigan signal-caller. Seven Super Bowl championships could prove to be too great of a professional mountain to climb for anyone, including Mahomes, who threw for 5,097 yards and 50 TDs as a rookie. He is the lone QB to amass 5,000-yard seasons in both college and the NFL.

Entering Sunday with 39 playoff passing TDs, Mahomes ranks sixth, one behind Peyton Manning and five behind Brett Favre. Brady, of course, leads the list with 88, 43 more than Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers.

It may be a stretch to consider Mahomes as the best QB in NFL history – for now.

Let’s talk again in 2030.

Super Bowl LVIII MVP Odds  

Here is a look at the odds of which player will be named Super Bowl LVIII MVP Sunday, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Players Super Bowl LVIII MVP Odds Play
Patrick Mahomes +140 BetOnline logo
Brock Purdy +250 BetOnline logo
Christian McCaffrey +450 BetOnline logo
Travis Kelce +700 BetOnline logo
Deebo Samuel +2000 BetOnline logo
Isaiah Pacheco +2500 BetOnline logo
Rashee Rice +2500 BetOnline logo
Field (Any Other Player) +3300 BetOnline logo
George Kittle +6600 BetOnline logo
Brandon Aiyuk +6600 BetOnline logo
Chris Jones +7500 BetOnline logo
Fred Warner  +7500 BetOnline logo
Nick Bosa +8000 BetOnline logo
George Karlaftis +15000 BetOnline logo
L’jarius Sneed +15000 BetOnline logo
Willie Gay +20000 BetOnline logo
Marques Valdez-Scantling +20000 BetOnline logo
Mike Edwards +25000 BetOnline logo
Dre Greenlaw +25000 BetOnline logo
Chase Young +30000 BetOnline logo
Javon Hargrave +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Watson +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Butker +30000 BetOnline logo
Jake Moody +30000 BetOnline logo
Kadarius Toney +50000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

49ers BetOnline Sportsbook Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
