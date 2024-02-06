As part of Monday’s opening festivities for Super Bowl LVIII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell staged a press conference, speaking on several subjects leading to the San Francisco 49ers meeting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Field.

Legalized gambling and the state of the league’s on-field officiating highlighted Goodell’s briefing in Las Vegas.

Here is what Goodall said on the NFL’s two hot topics — and more:

Roger Goodell: ‘Integrity Of Our Game Is Critical’

Maintaining the industry’s integrity remains the “No. 1 objective,” Goodell said, as reported by NFL.com.

“The integrity of our game is critical,” he said. “And so we spend a lot of time focusing on that, educating, making sure that all of our personnel are aware of our gambling policies, in this case, or any other policy that can affect the integrity of our game.

“So, ultimately, that’s our primary job. This week coming in here, we wanted to make sure — not just the two teams, but every other club would likely have representatives here — we wanted to make sure they understood it, our league staff and everyone else, so that they understood exactly what our policies were here. They all understand the importance of it. We clarified our policy earlier this year, and it was to put the importance for our players betting on NFL games or inside information or anything that would negatively impact the integrity of our game is absolutely off limits.”

Goodell: ‘Level of Scrutiny’ Never Been Higher

With all the questionable calls the past several seasons, Goodall touched on on-field officiating during his hour-long engagement with members of the media. While the commissioner said the league will continue to look to make improvements, he contended that the officials performed “an extraordinary job.”

“I think in the NFL, the level of scrutiny is at the highest I’ve ever seen it,” Goodell said. “That’s part of our popularity. I understand that. That’s part of the technology. You all do such a great job that you see more than you could ever see in officiating. The game is faster. I think our officials do a great job. They are superior. But at the end of the day, no one’s perfect.

“Whether it’s all of us that watch the games or play the games, coach the games or the officials, we have to continue to try to get better. We have to work to use technology where we can to try to improve their performance. Let them use technology to make sure they get the right answer. I think they do an incredible job, but we’re going to keep working to get better, ultimately.”

After citing cases such as the questionable calls made during the Week 14 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, Goodall concluded: “Consistency is the No. 1 thing you want in officiating.”

Oh, and Goodell also found time to shoot down right-wing conspiracy theories regarding Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

