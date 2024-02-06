NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Talks Legalized Betting, On-Field Officiating During Opening Night Festivities

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: NFL Draft

As part of Monday’s opening festivities for Super Bowl LVIII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell staged a press conference, speaking on several subjects leading to the San Francisco 49ers meeting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Field.

Legalized gambling and the state of the league’s on-field officiating highlighted Goodell’s briefing in Las Vegas. 

Here is what Goodall said on the NFL’s two hot topics — and more: 

Roger Goodell: ‘Integrity Of Our Game Is Critical’ 

Maintaining the industry’s integrity remains the “No. 1 objective,” Goodell said, as reported by NFL.com. 

“The integrity of our game is critical,” he said. “And so we spend a lot of time focusing on that, educating, making sure that all of our personnel are aware of our gambling policies, in this case, or any other policy that can affect the integrity of our game.  

“So, ultimately, that’s our primary job. This week coming in here, we wanted to make sure — not just the two teams, but every other club would likely have representatives here — we wanted to make sure they understood it, our league staff and everyone else, so that they understood exactly what our policies were here. They all understand the importance of it. We clarified our policy earlier this year, and it was to put the importance for our players betting on NFL games or inside information or anything that would negatively impact the integrity of our game is absolutely off limits.” 

Goodell: ‘Level of Scrutiny’ Never Been Higher 

With all the questionable calls the past several seasons, Goodall touched on on-field officiating during his hour-long engagement with members of the media. While the commissioner said the league will continue to look to make improvements, he contended that the officials performed “an extraordinary job.” 

“I think in the NFL, the level of scrutiny is at the highest I’ve ever seen it,” Goodell said. “That’s part of our popularity. I understand that. That’s part of the technology. You all do such a great job that you see more than you could ever see in officiating. The game is faster. I think our officials do a great job. They are superior. But at the end of the day, no one’s perfect.  

“Whether it’s all of us that watch the games or play the games, coach the games or the officials, we have to continue to try to get better. We have to work to use technology where we can to try to improve their performance. Let them use technology to make sure they get the right answer. I think they do an incredible job, but we’re going to keep working to get better, ultimately.” 

After citing cases such as the questionable calls made during the Week 14 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, Goodall concluded: “Consistency is the No. 1 thing you want in officiating.”

Oh, and Goodell also found time to shoot down right-wing conspiracy theories regarding Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Topics  
49ers Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates

Top 5 Highest-Paid NFL Players In Super Bowl 2024

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?
Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
Super Bowl Public Betting Update: BetOnline Reveals Almost All Big Money Bets Are on San Francisco 49ers
Author image David Evans  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22029003_168396541_lowres-2
Most Bet Player Props at 2024 Super Bowl Revealed as We Get an Inside Look at Public Betting Numbers
Author image David Evans  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones (80) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown
Philadelphia Eagles To Play NFL’s First Game In Brazil In 2024
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
raiders practice facility
Is the NFL Favoring Kansas City Chiefs by Giving Them Raiders Practice Facility for the 2024 Super Bowl?
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Dedicated NFL Fans Respond To Pro Bowl Antics, QB Baker Mayfield Earning Flag Football MVP Honors
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top