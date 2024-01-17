After the Wild Card Round, the 2024 NFL Playoffs move to the Divisional Round. Which team is favored to win it all? Below, we examine the Super Bowl LVIII odds heading into the 2024 Divisional Round.

2024 Divisional Round Schedule

The Divisional Round will take place this weekend, Jan. 20-21. There will be four games – two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Saturday, Jan. 20

AFC: No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

NFC: No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, Jan. 21

NFC: No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Detroit Lions – 3 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Universo) AFC: No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into 2024 Divisional Round

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will call Chiefs at Bills Sunday at 6:30pm on CBS. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 16, 2024

Heading into the Divisional Round, which team is favored to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The San Francisco 49ers (+175) remain a slight favorite over the Baltimore Ravens (+280) to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers and the Ravens earned byes in the postseason, meaning they did not play in the Wild Card Round. Both teams will start their playoff runs in their respective stadiums on Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills (+450) and the Kansas City Chiefs (+800) are believed to be the Ravens’ top competition in the AFC, while the Detroit Lions (+950) have the second-best odds to win it all in the NFC. The Bills and Chiefs meet on Sunday night in what could be the best game of the weekend.

Below, view the Super Bowl LVIII odds via BetOnline.

Super Bowl LVIII Winner Odds Play San Francisco 49ers +175 Baltimore Ravens +280 Buffalo Bills +450 Kansas City Chiefs +800 Detroit Lions +950 Green Bay Packers +2800 Houston Texans +3300 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.