NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into 2024 Divisional Round: Bills, Chiefs On The Rise

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates his touchdown catch

After the Wild Card Round, the 2024 NFL Playoffs move to the Divisional Round. Which team is favored to win it all? Below, we examine the Super Bowl LVIII odds heading into the 2024 Divisional Round.

2024 Divisional Round Schedule

The Divisional Round will take place this weekend, Jan. 20-21. There will be four games – two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Saturday, Jan. 20

AFC: No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens – 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

NFC: No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, Jan. 21

NFC: No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 Detroit Lions – 3 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into 2024 Divisional Round

Heading into the Divisional Round, which team is favored to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The San Francisco 49ers (+175) remain a slight favorite over the Baltimore Ravens (+280) to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers and the Ravens earned byes in the postseason, meaning they did not play in the Wild Card Round. Both teams will start their playoff runs in their respective stadiums on Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills (+450) and the Kansas City Chiefs (+800) are believed to be the Ravens’ top competition in the AFC, while the Detroit Lions (+950) have the second-best odds to win it all in the NFC. The Bills and Chiefs meet on Sunday night in what could be the best game of the weekend.

Below, view the Super Bowl LVIII odds via BetOnline.

Super Bowl LVIII Winner Odds Play
San Francisco 49ers +175 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +280 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +450 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +800 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +950 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +2800 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +3300 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers

NFL Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists San Francisco 49ers As Betting Favorite To Claim Super Bowl LVIII

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14min
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens
NFL Playoffs 2024: Divisional Round Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62)
Eagles Center Jason Kelce: Will He Retire Following Playoff Loss?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
baker mayfield is sacked in wild car game vs eagles (1)
NFL Fans Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Through Poor-Tackling Philadelphia Eagles During Wild Card Matchup At Raymond James Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
josh allen scrambles in wild card game (1)
NFL Fans Watch QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Freeze Out Pittsburgh Steelers During Wild Card Matchup At Snowy Highmark Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 15 2024
NFL News and Rumors
SC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13)
USC QB Caleb Williams Declares For 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 15 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Bill Belichick Helped Increase NE Patriots Valuation by 15x Before Retirement
Bill Belichick Helped Increase NE Patriots Valuation by 15x Before Retirement
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top