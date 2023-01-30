Super Bowl LVIII Odds: Eagles Are Early Favorites Over Chiefs

After a couple of heated battles on Championship Sunday in the NFL, the matchup for Super Bowl LVII is set. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th, and it looks as though Jalen Hurts and company are going to be the early favorites when it comes to the betting odds for the big game.

The lines were released immediately after the conclusion of the final game on Sunday, after the country watched a hobbled Patrick Mahomes will his team to victory. But despite his Super Bowl experience, Mahomes and the Chiefs will start out as the underdogs. Odds vary across multiple sportsbooks, but the consensus has Philadelphia as a 1.5-point to 2.5-point favorite in the early releases.

At BetOnline, one of the top online sports betting sites, the Eagles are 2-point favorites while the Chiefs own +112 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Why are the Chiefs underdogs in the Super Bowl?

While Kansas City has been the team to beat in the playoffs for the better part of the last five seasons, their underdog status has multiple factors. The effect of Mahomes’ injury on his play making abilities were apparent in their win over the Bengals, and it could make the potential MVP less dynamic than his normal self for the Super Bowl.

The Eagles themselves are coming off of an impressive victory, albeit against a team whose quarterback situation was in shambles. But Philadelphia was dominant nonetheless, as they were able to put up 31 points against a San Francisco 49ers defense that was the top unit in the league during the regular season. The Eagles defense wasn’t exactly battle tested against Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson, and Christian McCaffrey at QB, but they’ll face a much tougher test in a couple of weeks.

What is the Over/Under?

The over/under for the Super Bowl is currently set at 49.5 (BetOnline), a number that will fluctuate as the Mahomes injury news does. But Kansas City has gone under in 4 of their last 5 games, all by 5 points or more, two of those in which the O/U was set at less than 50.

These odds and lines are of course subject to change and will be altered between now and game time, especially given the health of some of the key players. We saw a perfect example of how odds can seesaw just last week as the Chiefs went from 1.5 point favorites to nearly 3 point underdogs based on the status of their quarterback. If the news out of Kansas City remains positive leading up to Super Bowl week, then we may see the line tilt back towards the Chiefs, and they may even end up being the favorites when the big game kicks off.