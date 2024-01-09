NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into 2024 NFL Playoffs: 49ers, Ravens Favored To Win It All

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54)

After a long regular season, the NFL Playoffs are set to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend. Which teams are favored to win it all? Below, we examine the Super Bowl LVIII Odds heading into the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Super Wild Card Weekend 2024 Schedule

Super Wild Card Weekend is set for Jan. 13-15. Six games will be played across three days – two on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.

Saturday, Jan. 13

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans – 4:30 P.M. ET (NBC)

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs – Jan 13, 8 P.M. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 14, 1 P.M. ET (CBS)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys – Jan. 14, 4:30 P.M. ET (Fox)

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 14, 8 P.M. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 15

No. 5 Philadelphia at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jan. 15, 8 P.M. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into NFL Playoffs

Heading into the Wild Card Round, which team is favored to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The San Francisco 49ers (+200) are the favorite on the eve of the NFL Playoffs. The 49ers will look to make their second Super Bowl appearance in five years.

The AFC team with the best odds is the Baltimore Ravens (+325). The Ravens were the most dominant team in the NFL, picking up wins over the 49ers, Dolphins, Rams, Lions, Browns, and Texans.

Other teams with good odds include the Buffalo Bills (+550), Dallas Cowboys (+800), and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000).

Below, view the Super Bowl LVIII odds via BetOnline.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Play
San Francisco 49ers +200 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +325 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +550 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +800 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +1600 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +1800 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +2000 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +2800 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Rams +3300 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +4500 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +8000 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +10000 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22238978_168396541_lowres-2

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 18 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  47min
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley
Will Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Play Against The Buffalo Bills In The NFL Playoffs?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
NFL Fans React To Charlotte Panthers’ Dismal Campaign, Dismissal Of GM Scott Fitterer, Disintegration Of Fans’ Patience
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after beating the Washington
Jim Harbaugh Coaching Odds 2024: Michigan Or The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Titans Fire Head Coach Mike Vrabel After Six Seasons
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Top-10 Most Expensive Sporting Events To Attend In 2023 By Average Ticket Price
Top-10 Most Expensive Sporting Events To Attend In 2023 By Average Ticket Price
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Most In-Game Commercial Appearances During NFL Games In 2023
Most In-Game Commercial Appearances During NFL Games In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
More News
Arrow to top