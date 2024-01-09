After a long regular season, the NFL Playoffs are set to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend. Which teams are favored to win it all? Below, we examine the Super Bowl LVIII Odds heading into the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Super Wild Card Weekend 2024 Schedule

Super Wild Card Weekend is set for Jan. 13-15. Six games will be played across three days – two on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.

Saturday, Jan. 13

No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans – 4:30 P.M. ET (NBC)

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs – Jan 13, 8 P.M. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 14, 1 P.M. ET (CBS)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys – Jan. 14, 4:30 P.M. ET (Fox)

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 14, 8 P.M. ET (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 15

No. 5 Philadelphia at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jan. 15, 8 P.M. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into NFL Playoffs

The NFL sent out the final Wild Card Schedule: pic.twitter.com/qOdfG2wvrB — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 8, 2024

Heading into the Wild Card Round, which team is favored to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The San Francisco 49ers (+200) are the favorite on the eve of the NFL Playoffs. The 49ers will look to make their second Super Bowl appearance in five years.

The AFC team with the best odds is the Baltimore Ravens (+325). The Ravens were the most dominant team in the NFL, picking up wins over the 49ers, Dolphins, Rams, Lions, Browns, and Texans.

Other teams with good odds include the Buffalo Bills (+550), Dallas Cowboys (+800), and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000).

Below, view the Super Bowl LVIII odds via BetOnline.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds Play San Francisco 49ers +200 Baltimore Ravens +325 Buffalo Bills +550 Dallas Cowboys +800 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 Philadelphia Eagles +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Detroit Lions +2000 Cleveland Browns +2800 Los Angeles Rams +3300 Houston Texans +4500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600 Green Bay Packers +8000 Pittsburgh Steelers +10000

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.