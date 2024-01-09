After a long regular season, the NFL Playoffs are set to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend. Which teams are favored to win it all? Below, we examine the Super Bowl LVIII Odds heading into the 2024 NFL Playoffs.
Super Wild Card Weekend 2024 Schedule
Super Wild Card Weekend is set for Jan. 13-15. Six games will be played across three days – two on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.
Saturday, Jan. 13
No. 5 Cleveland Browns at No. 4 Houston Texans – 4:30 P.M. ET (NBC)
No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs – Jan 13, 8 P.M. ET (Peacock)
Sunday, Jan. 14
No.7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Buffalo Bills – Jan. 14, 1 P.M. ET (CBS)
No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Dallas Cowboys – Jan. 14, 4:30 P.M. ET (Fox)
No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Detroit Lions – Jan. 14, 8 P.M. ET (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 15
No. 5 Philadelphia at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Jan. 15, 8 P.M. ET (ABC/ESPN)
Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into NFL Playoffs
Heading into the Wild Card Round, which team is favored to win Super Bowl LVIII?
The San Francisco 49ers (+200) are the favorite on the eve of the NFL Playoffs. The 49ers will look to make their second Super Bowl appearance in five years.
The AFC team with the best odds is the Baltimore Ravens (+325). The Ravens were the most dominant team in the NFL, picking up wins over the 49ers, Dolphins, Rams, Lions, Browns, and Texans.
Other teams with good odds include the Buffalo Bills (+550), Dallas Cowboys (+800), and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000).
Below, view the Super Bowl LVIII odds via BetOnline.
|Super Bowl LVIII
|Odds
|Play
|San Francisco 49ers
|+200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+325
|Buffalo Bills
|+550
|Dallas Cowboys
|+800
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+1600
|Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|Detroit Lions
|+2000
|Cleveland Browns
|+2800
|Los Angeles Rams
|+3300
|Houston Texans
|+4500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+6600
|Green Bay Packers
|+8000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+10000
