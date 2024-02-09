NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: How Will San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy Fare Against Kansas City Chiefs?

Jeff Hawkins
With the pocket collapsing on a second-and-11 play, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy escaped and scrambled out of the pocket, rushing for a key 21 yards.  

The third-quarter comeback was nearly complete. 

Two plays later, running back Christian McCaffrey scored on a 1-yard run as the 49ers pulled into a 24-all tie with the Detroit Lions during the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 28. 

Twelve minutes and 58 seconds earlier, the Lions held a 17-point lead.  

Sparked by Purdy’s elusive rushing attempts, the 49ers scored on their opening five second-half possessions, securing a 34-31 victory and clinching a trip to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

The defending champions undoubtedly will have a plan to keep Purdy in the pocket. 

49ers QB Brock Purdy Proves Elusive 

With the pocket collapsing on a third-and-four play, Purdy again escaped and rambled for another key 21-yard rush. 

The 49ers’ first trip to the Super Bowl since 2019 was nearly clinched.  

Two plays later, running back Elijah Mitchell scored on a 3-yard run, capping the 49ers’ 27-point run and producing what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.  

Three minutes and two seconds later, the 49ers earned an opportunity to claim their first Lombardi Trophy since 1994. 

If they do, Purdy could prove to be the difference if he’s able to gain first downs off broken plays if his receivers are covered and he discovers room to slip through the gaps. 

Purdy finished with 48 rushing yards against the Lions. 

The Chiefs can’t afford to allow Purdy to roam out of the pocket. 

The first-half interception Purdy threw against the Lions developed when he failed to avert a collapsing pocket and, under pressure, attempted to force a pass into coverage. 

Chiefs Have Experience Against Mobile QBs

Advancing to the fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, the Chiefs’ defense found ways to contain Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in the AFC Championship Game.

Against Jackson, the Chiefs overcame the NFL MVP finalist’s 54 rushing yards by executing four sacks.

Against Purdy, the Chiefs’ defensive front will be challenged to produce consistent pressure and keep the elusive QB contained. They have compiled six postseason sacks and two interceptions during the postseason.

Purdy, the final 2022 draft pick, seized the starting role as rookie and this season put himself in the NFL MVP discussion, completing 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Purdy paced all NFL QBs with a 113.0 passer rating, leading to BetOnline Sportsbook listing action on Purdy’s early performance.

For the Chiefs to become the NFL’s first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, keeping Purdy within a pressurized pocket likely could develop into a defensive key.

Super Bowl LVIII: Brock Purdy Passing Odds

Here are the updated odds on how San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will fare during the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Brock Purdy Super Bowl LVIII Odds Play
First-quarter passing yards (Over/Under 54.5 yards)  -115/-115 BetOnline logo
Halftime Passing Yards (Under/Over 119.5 yards) -130/+100 BetOnline logo

*-Odds Through Thursday

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
