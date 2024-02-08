Though his talent was undeniable, Christian McCaffrey departed the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 with a tainted reputation.

With only 158 combined rushing attempts from 2020-22, Panthers insiders wondered if the multi-faceted running back was an unreliable teammate.

General manager Scott Fitterer decided the franchise could move on from McCaffrey without receiving at least a first-round draft pick in return.

Well, in hindsight …

Is it any wonder why McCaffrey continues to enjoy one of the best seasons – ever – by an NFL running back and remains a key to the San Francisco 49ers capturing Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII and Fitterer was fired hours after the 2023 regular season ended?

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Running In Elite Company

Averaging a league-low in yards per game (265.3) and points per game (13.9), the Panthers lacked a presence like McCaffrey to help carry the offense. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young needed the help.

McCaffrey is proving to be a major reason why 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the last player selected during the 2022 NFL Draft, is preparing to go against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, looked sluggish during a 2-15 campaign.

Did the McCaffrey trade cost Fitterer his job? Partly, with a laundry list of poor roster choices.

Did the deal help propel the 49ers back into the NFL limelight, seeking their first Super Bowl title since 1994? Absolutely.

McCaffrey paced the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 TDs. He also added 67 catches for 564 yards and seven TDs. In the postseason, he scored twice in the second half of the NFC Championship Game, leading the 49ers from a 17-point halftime deficit to oust the visiting Detroit Lions.

McCaffrey Will Look To Exploit Chiefs’ Run ‘D’

En route to being named a finalist for NFL MVP, McCaffrey became the first running back in seven seasons to pace the league in yardage before contact (510) and after absorbing a blow (949), according to Next Gen Stats.

He could be a tough matchup for the Chiefs, who yielded 4.5 yards per rush during the regular season (No. 24 ranking). They also surrendered 3.4 yards per rush after contact (29th).

If McCaffrey can establish the 49ers’ running game in the first half, it could help ease the nerves of Purdy, a second-year QB, and keep Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the sideline.

With BetOnline Sportsbook listing interesting first-half action on McCaffrey, his primetime goal should be limiting Tayor Swift’s airtime.

Super Bowl LVIII: Christian McCaffrey Odds

Here is the updated odds on how San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will fare during the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl LVIII Odds Play First-quarter rushing yards (Over 20.5 yards) -135 Halftime rushing yards (Over 44.5 yards) -125 First-quarter receiving yards (Over 8.5 yards) -115 Halftime receiving yards (Over 18.5 yards) -115

