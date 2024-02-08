NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: How Will San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Fare Against Kansas City Chiefs?

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey

Though his talent was undeniable, Christian McCaffrey departed the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 with a tainted reputation. 

With only 158 combined rushing attempts from 2020-22, Panthers insiders wondered if the multi-faceted running back was an unreliable teammate.

General manager Scott Fitterer decided the franchise could move on from McCaffrey without receiving at least a first-round draft pick in return. 

Well, in hindsight …

Is it any wonder why McCaffrey continues to enjoy one of the best seasons – ever – by an NFL running back and remains a key to the San Francisco 49ers capturing Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII and Fitterer was fired hours after the 2023 regular season ended? 

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Running In Elite Company  

Averaging a league-low in yards per game (265.3) and points per game (13.9), the Panthers lacked a presence like McCaffrey to help carry the offense. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young needed the help. 

McCaffrey is proving to be a major reason why 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the last player selected during the 2022 NFL Draft, is preparing to go against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, looked sluggish during a 2-15 campaign. 

Did the McCaffrey trade cost Fitterer his job? Partly, with a laundry list of poor roster choices. 

Did the deal help propel the 49ers back into the NFL limelight, seeking their first Super Bowl title since 1994? Absolutely. 

McCaffrey paced the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 TDs. He also added 67 catches for 564 yards and seven TDs. In the postseason, he scored twice in the second half of the NFC Championship Game, leading the 49ers from a 17-point halftime deficit to oust the visiting Detroit Lions. 

McCaffrey Will Look To Exploit Chiefs’ Run ‘D’ 

En route to being named a finalist for NFL MVP, McCaffrey became the first running back in seven seasons to pace the league in yardage before contact (510) and after absorbing a blow (949), according to Next Gen Stats.

He could be a tough matchup for the Chiefs, who yielded 4.5 yards per rush during the regular season (No. 24 ranking). They also surrendered 3.4 yards per rush after contact (29th).  

If McCaffrey can establish the 49ers’ running game in the first half, it could help ease the nerves of Purdy, a second-year QB, and keep Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the sideline.  

With BetOnline Sportsbook listing interesting first-half action on McCaffrey, his primetime goal should be limiting Tayor Swift’s airtime. 

Super Bowl LVIII: Christian McCaffrey Odds

Here is the updated odds on how San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will fare during the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

 

Christian McCaffrey Super Bowl LVIII Odds Play
First-quarter rushing yards (Over 20.5 yards)  -135 BetOnline logo
Halftime rushing yards (Over 44.5 yards) -125 BetOnline logo
First-quarter receiving yards (Over 8.5 yards)  -115 BetOnline logo
Halftime receiving yards (Over 18.5 yards) -115 BetOnline logo

*-Odds Through Wednesday

Topics  
49ers BetOnline Sportsbook Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Which Teams Have Been Designated For 2024 NFL International Games?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Larry Bird and Michael Jordan in a McDonald's commercial.
Top 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials Ever
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 6 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Rihanna at Super Bowl Halftime Press Conference.
Top 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ever
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 6 2024
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFL Draft
Super Bowl LVIII: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Talks Legalized Betting, On-Field Officiating During Opening Night Festivities
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 6 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates
Top 5 Highest-Paid NFL Players In Super Bowl 2024
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?
Will Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrest Cause A Distraction for Chiefs?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
Super Bowl Public Betting Update: BetOnline Reveals Almost All Big Money Bets Are on San Francisco 49ers
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top