It all comes down to Super Bowl LVIII. Will the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers raise the Lombardi Trophy? Below, we examine the odds, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for the Super Bowl LVIII.
NFL Playoffs 2024: Super Bowl LVIII
SUPER BOWL LVIII IS SET 🎰
WHO YOU GOT? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3T3O8adqZU
— ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2024
For the second time in five seasons, the 49ers and Chiefs will meet in the Super Bowl.
In the NFC, the 49ers went into halftime down 24-7 to the Detroit Lions. San Francisco proceeded to outscore Detroit 27-7 in the second half to win 34-31 to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.
In the AFC, Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now 9-3 SU/10-1-1 ATS as an underdog.
When the 49ers and Chiefs met in Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City outscored San Francisco 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win 31-20.
Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Totals, and Betting Lines
The @49ers & @Chiefs are heading to Vegas! #SBLVIII @SphereVegas @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/W5WzYgGbMR
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2024
San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. ET
|Bet
|San Francisco 49ers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Point Spread
|-1 (-110)
|+1 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.