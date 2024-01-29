NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines

Dan Girolamo
It all comes down to Super Bowl LVIII. Will the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers raise the Lombardi Trophy? Below, we examine the odds, point spreads, totals, and betting lines for the Super Bowl LVIII.

NFL Playoffs 2024: Super Bowl LVIII

For the second time in five seasons, the 49ers and Chiefs will meet in the Super Bowl.

In the NFC, the 49ers went into halftime down 24-7 to the Detroit Lions. San Francisco proceeded to outscore Detroit 27-7 in the second half to win 34-31 to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

In the AFC, Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now 9-3 SU/10-1-1 ATS as an underdog.

When the 49ers and Chiefs met in Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City outscored San Francisco 21-0 in the fourth quarter to win 31-20.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Totals, and Betting Lines

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. ET

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -115 -105 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -1 (-110) +1 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

49ers Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
