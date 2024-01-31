Super Bowl LVIII Props: National Anthem Odds And Betting Guide

Grammy Award winner and country music icon Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. One of the most popular betting markets involves the national anthem. Below, we examine the odds and betting guide for the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
Reba McEntire To Sing The National Anthem
Your Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Lineup:
National Anthem: @Reba
America The Beautiful: @PostMalone
Lift Every Voice and Sing: @AndraDayMusic
See you on February 11th 🔥 @RocNation
📺: #SBLVIII on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/i3OPvxmYsJ
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2024
The length of the national anthem is always a huge prop bet on Super Bowl Sunday. The over/under is 86.5 seconds, meaning McEntire is expected to sing the anthem rather quickly.
At the 1997 World Series, McEntire’s rendition of the national anthem clocked in at 83 seconds.
For comparison, these were the lines for the national anthem length for the past five Super Bowls.
|Super Bowl 53
|Gladys Knight
|121 seconds
|OVER
|Super Bowl 54
|Demi Lovato
|109 seconds
|UNDER
|Super Bowl 55
|Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church
|137 seconds
|OVER
|Super Bowl 56
|Mickey Guyton
|110 seconds
|OVER
|Super Bowl 57
|Chris Stapleton
|122 seconds
|UNDER
Will McEntire surpass 86.5 seconds? Below, view the odds for the length of the national anthem.
|Length of National Anthem for Reba McEntire
|Odds
|Play
|Over 86.5 Seconds
|-145
|Under 86.5 Seconds
|+105
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
National Anthem Props and Betting Guide
FIRST ON CBS MORNINGS: @reba will sing the National Anthem ahead of #SuperBowlLVII, with @AndraDayMusic and @PostMalone rounding out this year’s lineup of performers.
McEntire shares with @gayleking and @nateburleson how she is preparing for the big game. pic.twitter.com/jtj5blAH7M
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 18, 2024
Length is not the only prop offered on the national anthem.
From her boot color to her hat, there are several bets involving McEntire’s wardrobe.
You can also bet on players to appear during the anthem, the length of certain words, the probability of players crying, and Taylor Swift’s presence during the song.
View the odds for each bet below (via BetOnline).
|Reba McEntire’s Primary Color of Boots
|Odds
|Play
|Black
|+250
|Brown
|+300
|Red
|+400
|White
|+500
|Blue
|+1000
|Purple
|+1000
|Pink
|+1100
|Yellow
|+1200
|Green
|+1600
|Reba McEntire’s primary color of hat
|Odds
|Play
|Red
|+200
|Brown
|+300
|Black
|+400
|Yellow
|+700
|Blue
|+800
|Grey
|+900
|Orange
|+1200
|Pink
|+1400
|Green
|+2500
|Will Rebe McEntire wear a cowboy hat or chaps?
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|-180
|No
|+140
|Will Reba McEntire’s outfit have sequins or tassels?
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|-280
|No
|+185
|Length of “brave” during National Anthem
|Odds
|Play
|Over 3.5 seconds
|-150
|Under 3.5 seconds
|+110
|Reba McEntire to forget/omit word in the National Anthem
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|+900
|No
|-3000
|Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?
|Odds
|Play
|Travis Kelce
|-200
|Christian McCaffrey
|+150
|Who will be seen first during the National Anthem?
|Odds
|Play
|Taylor Swift
|-135
|Jason Kelce
|+120
|Both (split screen/together)
|+350
|Will any player/coach cry during the National Anthem?
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|+600
|No
|-1500
|Will Taylor Swift be seen during the National Anthem?
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|-110
|No
|-130
|Any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem
|Odds
|Play
|Yes
|-300
|No
|+200
|Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?
|Odds
|Play
|Andy Reid
|-155
|Kyle Shanahan
|+115
|Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?
|Odds
|Play
|Patrick Mahomes
|-165
|Brock Purdy
|+125
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.