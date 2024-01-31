Super Bowl LVIII Props: National Anthem Odds And Betting Guide

Grammy Award winner and country music icon Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. One of the most popular betting markets involves the national anthem. Below, we examine the odds and betting guide for the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

Reba McEntire To Sing The National Anthem

The length of the national anthem is always a huge prop bet on Super Bowl Sunday. The over/under is 86.5 seconds, meaning McEntire is expected to sing the anthem rather quickly.

At the 1997 World Series, McEntire’s rendition of the national anthem clocked in at 83 seconds.

For comparison, these were the lines for the national anthem length for the past five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl 53 Gladys Knight 121 seconds OVER Super Bowl 54 Demi Lovato 109 seconds UNDER Super Bowl 55 Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church 137 seconds OVER Super Bowl 56 Mickey Guyton 110 seconds OVER Super Bowl 57 Chris Stapleton 122 seconds UNDER

Will McEntire surpass 86.5 seconds? Below, view the odds for the length of the national anthem.

Length of National Anthem for Reba McEntire Odds Play Over 86.5 Seconds -145 Under 86.5 Seconds +105

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

National Anthem Props and Betting Guide

FIRST ON CBS MORNINGS: @reba will sing the National Anthem ahead of #SuperBowlLVII, with @AndraDayMusic and @PostMalone rounding out this year’s lineup of performers. McEntire shares with @gayleking and @nateburleson how she is preparing for the big game. pic.twitter.com/jtj5blAH7M — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 18, 2024

Length is not the only prop offered on the national anthem.

From her boot color to her hat, there are several bets involving McEntire’s wardrobe.

You can also bet on players to appear during the anthem, the length of certain words, the probability of players crying, and Taylor Swift’s presence during the song.

View the odds for each bet below (via BetOnline).

Will Rebe McEntire wear a cowboy hat or chaps? Odds Play Yes -180 No +140

Will Reba McEntire’s outfit have sequins or tassels? Odds Play Yes -280 No +185

Length of “brave” during National Anthem Odds Play Over 3.5 seconds -150 Under 3.5 seconds +110

Reba McEntire to forget/omit word in the National Anthem Odds Play Yes +900 No -3000

Who will be seen first during the National Anthem? Odds Play Travis Kelce -200 Christian McCaffrey +150

Who will be seen first during the National Anthem? Odds Play Taylor Swift -135 Jason Kelce +120 Both (split screen/together) +350

Will any player/coach cry during the National Anthem? Odds Play Yes +600 No -1500

Will Taylor Swift be seen during the National Anthem? Odds Play Yes -110 No -130

Any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem Odds Play Yes -300 No +200

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem? Odds Play Andy Reid -155 Kyle Shanahan +115

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem? Odds Play Patrick Mahomes -165 Brock Purdy +125

