NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII Props: National Anthem Odds And Betting Guide

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Reba McEntire performs during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium

Grammy Award winner and country music icon Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. One of the most popular betting markets involves the national anthem. Below, we examine the odds and betting guide for the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Reba McEntire To Sing The National Anthem

The length of the national anthem is always a huge prop bet on Super Bowl Sunday. The over/under is 86.5 seconds, meaning McEntire is expected to sing the anthem rather quickly.

At the 1997 World Series, McEntire’s rendition of the national anthem clocked in at 83 seconds.

For comparison, these were the lines for the national anthem length for the past five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl 53 Gladys Knight 121 seconds OVER
Super Bowl 54 Demi Lovato 109 seconds UNDER
Super Bowl 55 Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church 137 seconds OVER
Super Bowl 56 Mickey Guyton 110 seconds OVER
Super Bowl 57 Chris Stapleton 122 seconds UNDER

Will McEntire surpass 86.5 seconds? Below, view the odds for the length of the national anthem.

Length of National Anthem for Reba McEntire Odds Play
Over 86.5 Seconds -145 BetOnline logo
Under 86.5 Seconds +105 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

National Anthem Props and Betting Guide

Length is not the only prop offered on the national anthem.

From her boot color to her hat, there are several bets involving McEntire’s wardrobe.

You can also bet on players to appear during the anthem, the length of certain words, the probability of players crying, and Taylor Swift’s presence during the song.

View the odds for each bet below (via BetOnline).

Reba McEntire’s Primary Color of Boots Odds Play
Black +250 BetOnline logo
Brown +300 BetOnline logo
Red +400 BetOnline logo
White +500 BetOnline logo
Blue +1000 BetOnline logo
Purple +1000 BetOnline logo
Pink +1100 BetOnline logo
Yellow +1200 BetOnline logo
Green +1600 BetOnline logo
Reba McEntire’s primary color of hat Odds Play
Red +200 BetOnline logo
Brown +300 BetOnline logo
Black +400 BetOnline logo
Yellow +700 BetOnline logo
Blue +800 BetOnline logo
Grey +900 BetOnline logo
Orange +1200 BetOnline logo
Pink +1400 BetOnline logo
Green +2500 BetOnline logo
Will Rebe McEntire wear a cowboy hat or chaps? Odds Play
Yes -180 BetOnline logo
No +140 BetOnline logo
Will Reba McEntire’s outfit have sequins or tassels? Odds Play
Yes -280 BetOnline logo
No +185 BetOnline logo
Length of “brave” during National Anthem Odds Play
Over 3.5 seconds -150 BetOnline logo
Under 3.5 seconds +110 BetOnline logo
Reba McEntire to forget/omit word in the National Anthem Odds Play
Yes +900 BetOnline logo
No -3000 BetOnline logo
Who will be seen first during the National Anthem? Odds Play
Travis Kelce -200 BetOnline logo
Christian McCaffrey +150 BetOnline logo
Who will be seen first during the National Anthem? Odds Play
Taylor Swift -135 BetOnline logo
Jason Kelce +120 BetOnline logo
Both (split screen/together) +350 BetOnline logo
Will any player/coach cry during the National Anthem? Odds Play
Yes +600 BetOnline logo
No -1500 BetOnline logo
Will Taylor Swift be seen during the National Anthem? Odds Play
Yes -110 BetOnline logo
No -130 BetOnline logo
Any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem Odds Play
Yes -300 BetOnline logo
No +200 BetOnline logo
Who will be shown first during the National Anthem? Odds Play
Andy Reid -155 BetOnline logo
Kyle Shanahan +115 BetOnline logo
Who will be shown first during the National Anthem? Odds Play
Patrick Mahomes -165 BetOnline logo
Brock Purdy +125 BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

BetOnline Sportsbook Has Best Available Odds on Brock Purdy Being Super Bowl MVP

Author image David Evans  •  38s
NFL News and Rumors
addison rae nerds
Top 5 Super Bowl Commercials We Can’t Wait To See During 49ers vs Chiefs
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
Who is Mike Macdonald? Meet The Seahawks New Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Caesars sportsbooks takes big bets on 49ers & Super Bowl coin toss
Caesars Sportsbook Takes Big Bets On 49ers & Super Bowl Coin Toss
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl Betting Trends, Systems, & ATS History
Author image David Evans  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to reporters
Bill Belichick TV Network Job Odds: Amazon, NFL Network Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
Will Texans OC Bobby Slowik Remain In Houston?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top