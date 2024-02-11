For all the “Swifties” planning to tune into their first Super Bowl telecast Sunday, here’s hoping most learn to appreciate the on-field product and not just bid their time between Taylor Swift camera shots.

For all the veteran NFL viewers who favor legalized betting, here’s hoping most engage in the pop culture sideshow surrounding Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As Swift’s devoted fans become acquainted with the pop culture icon’s tabloid relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, here are some of the 79 wagers related to Swift and Kelce that BetOnline Sportsbook offered Saturday.

🚨🚀Taylor Swift has just landed in LAX California after returning from her show in Japan, ahead of schedule for tomorrow’s Super Bowl#TaylorSwift #California #taylorswifttickets pic.twitter.com/MfBw4cDvtu — EUROPE CENTRAL (@europecentrral) February 10, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII Bets On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

The biggest action could center on what the “Swifties” want to know most.

How many times will Swift be shown during the live broadcast?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Over five TV camera shots -200 Under five TV camera shots +150

What will happen first?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Swift live shot -250 Either team scores a touchdown +170

After kickoff, how many minutes will elapse off the game clock before Swift is shown on the live broadcast?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Under 7.5 minutes -175 Over 7.5 minutes +135

Which Swift song will broadcast break to first?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play “Anti-Hero” +250 “Shake It Off” +275 “Bad Blood” +350 “You Belong With Me” +350 “Look What You Made Me Do” +475 “Blank Space” +500 “I Knew You Were Trouble” +550 “Cardigan” +800

Where will Brittany Mahomes be sitting during her first live shot?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Either side of Swift -110 Behind Swift +225 In front of Swift +270

Will the live broadcast show Swift and Kelce kissing on Feb. 11?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Yes -125 No -115

A play call of “SWIFT” will be called by either squad?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Yes +150

Kelce will propose to Swift during the CBS broadcast?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Yes +900

Chiefs earn victory and Kelce/Swift announce their pregnancy.

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Yes +3300

Swift will appear in a commercial during Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Yes +200

Will Swift display her bra/brassiere?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play Yes +400

Will Swift’s naval be shown on CBS?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play No -2500 Yes +800

Will Swift put on a championship hat or shirt?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play No -140 Yes +110

For true football fans, here are two football-related bets for Kelce on first-quarter and first-half receiving yardage.

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play First-Quarter Receiving Yards (Over/Under 15.5 yards) -115/-115 Halftime Passing Yards (Under/Over 34.5 yards) -125/-105

So excited planning my Taylor Swift Superbowl theme party. Go Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/HERG865a2W — Alexander Delarge 655321 (@AlexDelarge6553) February 4, 2024