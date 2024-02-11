NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LVIII ‘Swiftiest’ Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists 79 Bets Related To Pop Culture Icon Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
For all the “Swifties” planning to tune into their first Super Bowl telecast Sunday, here’s hoping most learn to appreciate the on-field product and not just bid their time between Taylor Swift camera shots. 

For all the veteran NFL viewers who favor legalized betting, here’s hoping most engage in the pop culture sideshow surrounding Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

As Swift’s devoted fans become acquainted with the pop culture icon’s tabloid relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, here are some of the 79 wagers related to Swift and Kelce that BetOnline Sportsbook offered Saturday.  

Super Bowl LVIII Bets On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 

The biggest action could center on what the “Swifties” want to know most.

How many times will Swift be shown during the live broadcast?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Over five TV camera shots  -200 BetOnline logo
Under five TV camera shots +150 BetOnline logo

What will happen first? 

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Swift live shot   -250 BetOnline logo
Either team scores a touchdown +170 BetOnline logo

After kickoff, how many minutes will elapse off the game clock before Swift is shown on the live broadcast?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Under 7.5 minutes -175 BetOnline logo
Over 7.5 minutes +135 BetOnline logo

Which Swift song will broadcast break to first?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
“Anti-Hero”  +250 BetOnline logo
“Shake It Off” +275 BetOnline logo
“Bad Blood”  +350 BetOnline logo
“You Belong With Me” +350 BetOnline logo
“Look What You Made Me Do” +475 BetOnline logo
“Blank Space” +500 BetOnline logo
“I Knew You Were Trouble” +550 BetOnline logo
“Cardigan” +800 BetOnline logo

Where will Brittany Mahomes be sitting during her first live shot?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Either side of Swift  -110 BetOnline logo
Behind Swift +225 BetOnline logo
In front of Swift +270 BetOnline logo

Will the live broadcast show Swift and Kelce kissing on Feb. 11?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Yes  -125 BetOnline logo
No -115 BetOnline logo

A play call of “SWIFT” will be called by either squad?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Yes  +150 BetOnline logo

Kelce will propose to Swift during the CBS broadcast?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Yes  +900 BetOnline logo

Chiefs earn victory and Kelce/Swift announce their pregnancy.

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Yes  +3300 BetOnline logo

Swift will appear in a commercial during Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Yes  +200 BetOnline logo

Will Swift display her bra/brassiere? 

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
Yes  +400 BetOnline logo

Will Swift’s naval be shown on CBS?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
No  -2500 BetOnline logo
Yes  +800 BetOnline logo

Will Swift put on a championship hat or shirt?

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
No  -140 BetOnline logo
Yes +110 BetOnline logo

For true football fans, here are two football-related bets for Kelce on first-quarter and first-half receiving yardage.

Super Bowl LVIII Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Odds Play
First-Quarter Receiving Yards (Over/Under 15.5 yards)  -115/-115 BetOnline logo
Halftime Passing Yards (Under/Over 34.5 yards) -125/-105 BetOnline logo

49ers BetOnline Sportsbook Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl X (Twitter)
