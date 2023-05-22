NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl LX Will Be Played At 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey tosses the ball.

The Super Bowl is headed back to the San Francisco Bay Area as Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host Super Bowl LX in 2026. The NFL owners approved the decision at the Spring League Meeting on Monday.

Super Bowl LX Heads Back To Levi’s Stadium

The Super Bowl head back to the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time since 2014.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

Levi’s Stadium, which opened in Santa Clara in 2014, hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016. The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

San Francisco 49ers Host Their Third Super Bowl

Super Bowl LX will be the third Super Bowl in the San Francisco Bay Area. The first came in 1985 when the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38–16 in Super Bowl XIX.

“We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement on Monday. “Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi’s Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I’m confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community.”

Future Super Bowl venues include Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2024, and Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisana, in 2025.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Thursday Night Football

NFL Votes To Implement Flex Scheduling On Thursday Night Football Games

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17min
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady player props and free NFL picks
Tom Brady Finalizes Deal To Become Minority Owner Of The Las Vegas Raiders
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL logo
NFL Approves Rule Change For Emergency Third Quarterback
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
roethlisbergerpickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Says He Wanted Kenny Pickett to Fail
Author image David Evans  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Cleveland Browns After Critical Comments
Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney Again Backpedals On Browns Comments, Seeking Next NFL Opportunity
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 20 2023
NFL News and Rumors
draftking s sizes up panthers early pont spreads (1)
DraftKings Sizes Up Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers With Early 2023 Regular-Season Point Spreads
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 20 2023
NFL News and Rumors
josh mcown watching bj stroud (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Coach Josh McCown Appreciates Opportunity Molding Bryce Young
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top