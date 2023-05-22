Super Bowl LX Will Be Played At 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium

The Super Bowl is headed back to the San Francisco Bay Area as Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host Super Bowl LX in 2026. The NFL owners approved the decision at the Spring League Meeting on Monday.

Super Bowl LX Heads Back To Levi’s Stadium

The Super Bowl head back to the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time since 2014.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

Levi’s Stadium, which opened in Santa Clara in 2014, hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016. The Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

San Francisco 49ers Host Their Third Super Bowl

Super Bowl LX will be the third Super Bowl in the San Francisco Bay Area. The first came in 1985 when the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins 38–16 in Super Bowl XIX.

“We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement on Monday. “Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi’s Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I’m confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community.”

Future Super Bowl venues include Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2024, and Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisana, in 2025.

