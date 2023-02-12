The 2023 Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday and NFL fans in Ontario can receive up to $1,000 in free bets for the big game at BetOnline.

Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500

BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bodog – Biggest Canadian Betting Brand. $400 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Ontario With BetOnline

BetOnline is giving away up to $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023. New members can sign up and deposit to receive a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000.

That means if you deposit $2,000, you will receive the maximum sports betting bonus for the Super Bowl.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 Receive your free bet of up to $1,000

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl Online In Ontario

It’s never been easier to bet on the Super Bowl at BetOnline.

Simply browse the Super Bowl markets, make a selection, and place your bet with the click of a button.

Here is how to place your bet:

Join and deposit $2000

Receive your $1000 free bet

Go to the football betting page

Select your Super Bowl bet and add to betslip

Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Ontario?

Here are some reasons why Canadians trust BetOnline when betting on Super Bowl Sunday:

No KYC or credit checks

Anyone over aged 18 in any province can bet

No taxes on winnings

Better lines and odds on all races

Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Picks

Selected bets at BetOnline for the Chiefs v Eagles:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship final

Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers

Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards

Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107

Total Points:

Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

*All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change

