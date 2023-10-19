NFL News and Rumors

Super Bowl Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists San Francisco 49ers As Week 7 Favorites To Claim NFL’s Top Prize

No longer the NFL’s only undefeated squad, the San Francisco 49ers suffered a letdown last week, losing to the host Cleveland Browns, 19-17, last Sunday when rookie placekicker Jake Moody missed from 41 yards out with six seconds remaining.

“I don’t think we deserved to win,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said, as reported by USAToday.com.

The 49ers’ defeat was their first in 15 regular-season games.

Still, DraftKings Sportsbook remained unfazed. The US sports betting company listed the 49ers as the odds-on favorite to capture Super Bowl LVIII at +400.

The 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs were second at +500 and the 0-6 Carolina Panthers were last at +50000.

San Francisco 49ers Played Down To Cleveland Browns

Coming off their dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys, 42-10, were the 49ers (5-1) flat?

Were they interested?

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered his first defeat as an NFL starter. The Browns played without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and went with Carolina Panthers reject PJ Walker.

The game was sloppy and not well-executed for long stretches. The Browns (3-2) benefited from four Dustin Hopkins field goals and a disputed unnecessary roughness penalty late in the fourth quarter.

With injured running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined during the second half, the Browns’ rising defense flustered Purdy, who threw his first interception this season.

Dating back to last season, Purdy had won his first 10 starts with the 49ers and entered Sunday with the league’s highest passer rating (121.1). But against the Browns, Purdy completed just 12 of 27 passing attempts.

“We didn’t underestimate them, but they did play better than us,” Bosa said. “We haven’t lost in a long time in the regular season, so it hurts a lot more.”

49ers Seek To Rebound Versus Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings, who enter Monday night’s matchup against the 49ers at minus-6.5, appear to be overmatched by the visiting 49ers. They certainly could be facing the Super Bowl favorites at the wrong time, coming off the lousy-looking loss to the Browns.

The Vikings (2-4) certainly have the 49ers’ attention now.

Without injured wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings, who rank 29th in rushing yards per game (75) could lack enough offensive firepower to stress the 49ers’ defense, which ranks third in total yards allowed per game (278).

The Vikings have dropped their first three home games for the fifth time in franchise history. They have yet to lose their first four home outings.

Considering Purdy went 6 for 19 for 51 yards when the Browns employed man-to-man coverage, look for the Vikings to mimick the game plan.

Will it be enough?

DraftKings doesn’t think so.

Super Bowl LVIII Week 7 Team Odds

Here is a look at the NFL Week 7 team odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

NFL Team Super Bowl LVIII Odds Play
San Francisco 49ers +400 BetOnline logo
Kansas City Chiefs +500 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles +800 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +900 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +1000 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys +1100 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions +1300 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens +1800 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals +2500 BetOnline logo
L.A. Chargers +3000 BetOnline logo
Cleveland Browns +3000 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks +4000 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +5500 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6500 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons  +7500 BetOnline logo
L.A. Rams +7500 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +8000 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +9000 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings +9000 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +9000 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +10000 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +13000 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +13000 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +15000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants +25000 BetOnline logo
Denver Broncos +25000 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals +40000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Bears +40000 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +40000 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +50000 BetOnline logo

*-Odds current at time of publication

