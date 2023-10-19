No longer the NFL’s only undefeated squad, the San Francisco 49ers suffered a letdown last week, losing to the host Cleveland Browns, 19-17, last Sunday when rookie placekicker Jake Moody missed from 41 yards out with six seconds remaining.

“I don’t think we deserved to win,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said, as reported by USAToday.com.

The 49ers’ defeat was their first in 15 regular-season games.

Still, DraftKings Sportsbook remained unfazed. The US sports betting company listed the 49ers as the odds-on favorite to capture Super Bowl LVIII at +400.

The 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs were second at +500 and the 0-6 Carolina Panthers were last at +50000.

The #Browns beat the undefeated #49ers with PJ Walker starting the game at QB. Cleveland’s defense was tremendous. pic.twitter.com/WynlfBsLUp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

San Francisco 49ers Played Down To Cleveland Browns

Coming off their dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys, 42-10, were the 49ers (5-1) flat?

Were they interested?

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered his first defeat as an NFL starter. The Browns played without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and went with Carolina Panthers reject PJ Walker.

The game was sloppy and not well-executed for long stretches. The Browns (3-2) benefited from four Dustin Hopkins field goals and a disputed unnecessary roughness penalty late in the fourth quarter.

With injured running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined during the second half, the Browns’ rising defense flustered Purdy, who threw his first interception this season.

Dating back to last season, Purdy had won his first 10 starts with the 49ers and entered Sunday with the league’s highest passer rating (121.1). But against the Browns, Purdy completed just 12 of 27 passing attempts.

“We didn’t underestimate them, but they did play better than us,” Bosa said. “We haven’t lost in a long time in the regular season, so it hurts a lot more.”

Pregame fight just broke out at midfield between #Browns and #49ers. Officials rushed in to try to restore order pic.twitter.com/duEpzP8m9F — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 15, 2023

49ers Seek To Rebound Versus Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings, who enter Monday night’s matchup against the 49ers at minus-6.5, appear to be overmatched by the visiting 49ers. They certainly could be facing the Super Bowl favorites at the wrong time, coming off the lousy-looking loss to the Browns.

The Vikings (2-4) certainly have the 49ers’ attention now.

Without injured wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Vikings, who rank 29th in rushing yards per game (75) could lack enough offensive firepower to stress the 49ers’ defense, which ranks third in total yards allowed per game (278).

The Vikings have dropped their first three home games for the fifth time in franchise history. They have yet to lose their first four home outings.

Considering Purdy went 6 for 19 for 51 yards when the Browns employed man-to-man coverage, look for the Vikings to mimick the game plan.

Will it be enough?

DraftKings doesn’t think so.

Super Bowl LVIII Week 7 Team Odds

Here is a look at the NFL Week 7 team odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

NFL Team Super Bowl LVIII Odds Play San Francisco 49ers +400 Kansas City Chiefs +500 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Miami Dolphins +900 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1100 Detroit Lions +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Cincinnati Bengals +2500 L.A. Chargers +3000 Cleveland Browns +3000 Seattle Seahawks +4000 New Orleans Saints +5500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6500 Atlanta Falcons +7500 L.A. Rams +7500 Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 Green Bay Packers +8000 New York Jets +9000 Minnesota Vikings +9000 Tennessee Titans +9000 Houston Texans +10000 Las Vegas Raiders +13000 Washington Commanders +13000 Indianapolis Colts +15000 New York Giants +25000 Denver Broncos +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000 Chicago Bears +40000 New England Patriots +40000 Carolina Panthers +50000

*-Odds current at time of publication