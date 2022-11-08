Super Bowl Odds Latest: Chiefs Move To Joint Second Favourite Following 49ers Win

The Kansas City Chiefs have joined the Eagles as second favourites to win the Super Bowl this season, with the Buffalo Bills still the red hot favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.

Team Super Bowl LVII odds Buffalo Bills +300 Philadelphia Eagles +500 Kansas City Chiefs +500 San Francisco 49ers +1100 Baltimore Ravens +1300 Dallas Cowboys +1400 Minnesota Vikings +1800 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 Miami Dolphins +2500 Cincinnati Bengals +2800 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Tennessee Titans +4500 Los Angeles Rams +5000 New England Patriots +6000 New York Jets +7000 New York Giants +8000 Cleveland Browns +13000 Green Bay Packers +15000 Jacksonville Jaguars +15000 New Orleans Saints +15000 Denver Broncos +15000 Atlanta Falcons +15000 Las Vegas Raiders +16000 Arizona Cardinals +18000 Washington Commanders +30000 Indianapolis Colts +50000 Detroit Lions +60000 Chicago Bears +75000 Pittsburgh Steelers +100000 Carolina Panthers +100000 Houston Texans +100000

Biggest Market Movers So Far

The Biggest market mover of late in the race for the Super Bowl has been the Kansas City Chiefs, who have now joined the Eagles as second favourites to win it all this season. The Chiefs have put together a (6-2) record so far this season, including an overtime win against the Titans on Sunday.

Kansas have been firing on all cylinders so far this season, however were still unable to get past a resilient Buffalo side in week 6, losing to the current Super Bowl favourites 24-20. The Bills have drifted slightly in the market following a disappointing defeat to the Jets at the weekend and after being priced as low as +250 at one point, Buffalo are now +300 to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.

We can’t talk about the Super Bowl this season without mentioning the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Remaining the only unbeaten side in the NFL this season, questions are starting to be asked of how far this Philadelphia side can go and with Jalen Hurts at the helm this year anything looks possible.

The most notable mover in the market of late has been the Seattle Seahawks who were +10000 with bookmakers last month however following four victories in a row, Seattle are now priced at just +350 to lift Super Bowl LVII.

