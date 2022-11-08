49ers

Super Bowl Odds Latest: Chiefs Move To Joint Second Favourite Following 49ers Win

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
2 min read
Patrick Mahomes vs Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs have joined the Eagles as second favourites to win the Super Bowl this season, with the Buffalo Bills still the red hot favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.

Latest Super Bowl Odds @ BetOnline

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +300
Philadelphia Eagles +500
Kansas City Chiefs +500
San Francisco 49ers +1100
Baltimore Ravens +1300
Dallas Cowboys +1400
Minnesota Vikings +1800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000
Miami Dolphins +2500
Cincinnati Bengals +2800
Los Angeles Chargers +3000
Seattle Seahawks +3500
Tennessee Titans +4500
Los Angeles Rams +5000
New England Patriots +6000
New York Jets +7000
New York Giants +8000
Cleveland Browns +13000
Green Bay Packers +15000
Jacksonville Jaguars +15000
New Orleans Saints +15000
Denver Broncos +15000
Atlanta Falcons +15000
Las Vegas Raiders +16000
Arizona Cardinals +18000
Washington Commanders +30000
Indianapolis Colts +50000
Detroit Lions +60000
Chicago Bears +75000
Pittsburgh Steelers +100000
Carolina Panthers +100000
Houston Texans +100000

Biggest Market Movers So Far

The Biggest market mover of late in the race for the Super Bowl has been the Kansas City Chiefs, who have now joined the Eagles as second favourites to win it all this season. The Chiefs have put together a (6-2) record so far this season, including an overtime win against the Titans on Sunday.

Kansas have been firing on all cylinders so far this season, however were still unable to get past a resilient Buffalo side in week 6, losing to the current Super Bowl favourites 24-20. The Bills have drifted slightly in the market following a disappointing defeat to the Jets at the weekend and after being priced as low as +250 at one point, Buffalo are now +300 to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.

We can’t talk about the Super Bowl this season without mentioning the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Remaining the only unbeaten side in the NFL this season, questions are starting to be asked of how far this Philadelphia side can go and with Jalen Hurts at the helm this year anything looks possible.

The most notable mover in the market of late has been the Seattle Seahawks who were +10000 with bookmakers last month however following four victories in a row, Seattle are now priced at just +350 to lift Super Bowl LVII.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

