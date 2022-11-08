Super Bowl Odds Latest: Chiefs Move To Joint Second Favourite Following 49ers Win

The Kansas City Chiefs have joined the Eagles as second favourites to win the Super Bowl this season, with the Buffalo Bills still the red hot favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.
Latest Super Bowl Odds @ BetOnline
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+300
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+500
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+500
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1100
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1300
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1400
|Minnesota Vikings
|+1800
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2000
|Miami Dolphins
|+2500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2800
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+3000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+3500
|Tennessee Titans
|+4500
|Los Angeles Rams
|+5000
|New England Patriots
|+6000
|New York Jets
|+7000
|New York Giants
|+8000
|Cleveland Browns
|+13000
|Green Bay Packers
|+15000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+15000
|New Orleans Saints
|+15000
|Denver Broncos
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+15000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+16000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+18000
|Washington Commanders
|+30000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+50000
|Detroit Lions
|+60000
|Chicago Bears
|+75000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+100000
|Carolina Panthers
|+100000
|Houston Texans
|+100000
Biggest Market Movers So Far
The Biggest market mover of late in the race for the Super Bowl has been the Kansas City Chiefs, who have now joined the Eagles as second favourites to win it all this season. The Chiefs have put together a (6-2) record so far this season, including an overtime win against the Titans on Sunday.
Sooo about last night 😏 #VictoryMonday pic.twitter.com/kXvVYzHwrk
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 7, 2022
Kansas have been firing on all cylinders so far this season, however were still unable to get past a resilient Buffalo side in week 6, losing to the current Super Bowl favourites 24-20. The Bills have drifted slightly in the market following a disappointing defeat to the Jets at the weekend and after being priced as low as +250 at one point, Buffalo are now +300 to lift the Vince Lombardi in February.
We can’t talk about the Super Bowl this season without mentioning the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Remaining the only unbeaten side in the NFL this season, questions are starting to be asked of how far this Philadelphia side can go and with Jalen Hurts at the helm this year anything looks possible.
Go Birds#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ohZW6dr3np
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 5, 2022
The most notable mover in the market of late has been the Seattle Seahawks who were +10000 with bookmakers last month however following four victories in a row, Seattle are now priced at just +350 to lift Super Bowl LVII.
